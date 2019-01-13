Biafra: Nnamdi Kanu Reveals What Can Save #TheCJN #Onnoghen

It is only Biafra that can save the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen, says the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Concise News understands that the Federal Government had ordered Justice Onnoghen to vacate office immediately.

Onnoghen will on Monday be arraigned before the Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja, on charges of failures to declare his assets as required by law and for operating Bank Domiciliary Foreign Currency Accounts.

Speaking on the matter, Kanu in a live broadcast on Saturday, alleged that the Federal Government wants to make “everything Fulani.”

“Only Biafra can save Justice Onnoghen,” Kanu said. They want everything Fulanis, the Army, the Police.

“Anybody from Efik, Ibibio after today if you rise up against Biafra after what they have done to Onnoghen I will know you are not fit to be called a human being.

“Cross River people will say leave us alone, Cross River is not part of Biafra, they want to dominate; now that they have removed Justice Onnoghen what are you going to do?”

He added that “If you know anybody who is related to Onnoghen or from Cross River state or Akwa Ibom, Efik, Ibibio, and Oron, you must now open your eyes very clearly and see what is in store for you.

“They killed Ken Saro Wiwa and nobody said anything, they will do it to you. Our only hope is Biafra and that I stand.”