National Association of Nigerian Students (Nans) on Sunday appealed to the Federal Government to implement the agreements reached with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (Asuu).

Asuu president Professor Biodun Ogunyemi had on Thursday insisted that the union would not suspend its ongoing strike until all offers made to it after their last meeting with the Federal Government had been fully implemented.

The union commenced a nationwide strike on 4 November after a meeting of its national leadership at the Federal University of Technology, Akure.

Concise News understands that the lecturers are protesting poor funding of Nigerian Universities, the alleged plot to increase students’ fees, introduction of an education bank, as well as non-implementation of previous agreements, among other issues.

And in the association’s appeal to the President Muhammadu Buhari government, Nans National Public Relations Officer, Bestman Okereafor, said Asuu had taken the right decision by insisting that government must implement the agreements reached.

“Nans salutes Asuu for negotiating and reaching an agreement during her last meeting with the Federal Government delegation,” the body o students said in a statement.

“We believe they (Asuu) have done honourable.’’

Nans is appealing to the government to fulfill its part of the agreements reached with Asuu in the best interest of Nigerian students.

The Nans leadership had on 3 January met with President Buhari in Abuja over the ongoing strike.

And Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said in the first week of the year that the federal government was ready to meet most of the demands of the union.

Ngige, however, blamed past administrations for the strike.