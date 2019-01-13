Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Jimi Agbaje, said the incumbent administration, APC frustrated the plan of the technology giant, Google, to introduce Internet in schools in the state.

Speaking at the Lagos governorship debate organised by “The Platform” Agbaje, said that the state government blocked Google plan for selfish reasons.

He said, “The new knowledge out there is about innovation. Our children today in public schools have no exposure to technology. So, for me, technology is important.

“If you put technology, every primary school will have Internet connection. And if you have Internet connection, you must have power and teaching. And you are using technology to drive education. It is very key.

“Those that have been there for the past 20 years have put obstacles for technology.

“We have heard that Google wanted to give us free Internet, but they keep putting blockage for vested interests and that is what we are going to correct.”