The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm that the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government wants to destroy the country’s judiciary.

This allegation came in a reaction by the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, over the Federal Government’s plan to arraign the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen on criminal charges on Monday.

Secondus also added that “They want to kill Senator Dino, they want to kill the Senate President, they want to kill everybody but they will fail because God is with Nigerians.

He, therefore, warned the APC that it “cannot rig this election, the will of the of the people must prevail whether you like it or not, that is a democracy.”