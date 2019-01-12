WHUARS: Why I Left Out Ozil From EPL Clash - Emery

Mesut Ozil did not deserve a place in the Arsenal team that lost 1-0 to West Ham in a Premier League clash on Saturday, says Arsenal coach, Unai Emery.

Ozil who is the Gunners’ highest-paid player, resumed training last week after a knee injury.

He, however, did not make it onto the team that for the game at the London Stadium where Declan Rice’s first senior goal for the Hammers.

On why the German was left out, Emery said in a post-match conference: “I decided the idea of the players that I think are the best for this match.

“We win with him, we lose with him. I think it is not one player (which means) we can’t win or lose.”

On the defeat, the Spanish man said, “Today the players who were here are the players who deserved to be in this match. We could’ve won or lost.

“We continue working with every player because they are all important, but today the decision was to come with these players.”