The Vice Presidential candidate of the main opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi, has said he will resign if his party fails at governing the country.

Obi, a former Anambra State Governor said this on Friday in Lagos during The Nigeria Leadership Summit.

According to him, “We must think differently and I assure you I am not going to be part of [the] failure.

“People say to me Peter What if you go there and it doesn’t work, I say no, I will go home, I was not born a governor, and I will not be part of part of [the] failure.

“If it is not working I will go home. People have gone home for nothing, for no reason.

“Irish President went to a country where they were hawking children, he came back and said I don’t want to be living in a Presidential mansion when children are dying, I want to go home.

“If a President can resign and go home, it is time you people here will say if I can’t do this job, I will go. Don’t be here wasting everybody’s time if you can’t do it please go.

“I was with a governor two weeks ago and I said listen you are owing salary of about one year and you say you want to continue.

“What do you want? It doesn’t make sense. You should able to thank God and say please let me quietly go home before these people will harm.

“Why do people want to stay where you are not adding value? You should be able to go home.”