Transfer: Eagles Star Ighalo To Replace Suarez At Barcelona

Super Eagles striker, Odion Ighalo, is among the options to replace Dennis Suarez in the January transfer window at Barcelona.

Suarez had earlier this week agreed a deal to join Arsenal and Barcelona are looking for a low-cost option to replace the striker.

Ighalo, is, according to reports from Spain, one of the top candidates to replace Suarez.

The Nigerian who plays for Changchun Yatai who were recently relegated from the Chinese Super League wants a return to Europe.

He has three offers from the Premier League, but Barca will be an attractive option for him.

Ighalo is not new to the Spanish league as he was formerly at Granada.

In England, he scored 12 and 15 goals in his two seasons for Watford in that order.

He was sold by the English side to China for 25m.