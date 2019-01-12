National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu on Friday said the claim that he slumped and was rushed to the hospital was “fake news”.

Tinubu spoke in Abuja during a meeting with the representatives of traditional rulers from South West States led by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi.

Former minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, had claimed that Tinubu collapsed shortly after he was appointed Chairman of Buhari’s 2019 Campaign Council, urging Nigerians, especially Yorubas to pray for the former Lagos governor.

He also noted that Tinubu always experiences terrible things each time he was given a major role in the APC government.

In his reaction, Tinubu said the claim was “fake news”.

He added: “Whoever is manufacturing it, you better not believe them.”

Tinubu also tagged reports that APC governors shunned the meeting of the presidential campaign council “negative and fake news too.”

“The point is, the governors had to stay back home because we all don’t have to converge in one place to decide certain modalities when we can easily go back to them on what was discussed and what we expect from your state.

“That is what we call structuring in an election. There are some jellyfish reporters around Nigeria these days,” he noted.