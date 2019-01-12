'Talk' Lyrics As Singer Falz Releases First Single For 2019

Nigerian singer and rapper Folarin Falana also know as Falz has released a socio-conscious musical single titled “Talk.”

In 2018, Falz released “This is Nigeria” with conversations around the state of the nation, sparking controversy.

As the 2019 Election draws near, Falz addresses critical issues caused by greedy Politicians and warns the Youths and all Nigerians, in general, to speak up for what they truly want in the new song, “Talk.”

See the lyrics of “Talk” by Falz below:

[Intro]

Willis give dem

[Bridge]

Anything I talk make you talk am again

Eh eh talk am again

Anything I talk make you talk am again

Eh eh talk am again

[Verse 1]

Brother Muri shout finish we no see am for court

Eh eh we no see am for court

Election don dey come dem go need your support

Eh eh dem go need your support

Since EFCC burst in, we no see you for club

Eh eh we no see you for club

And you get legit work o na wetin you talk

Eh eh na wetin you talk

[Hook]

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

[Verse 2]

Four year tenure

Three year holiday

Eh eh, three year holiday

Our senators don dey fight Kung-fu again

Eh eh fight Kung-fu again

Shey dem never tire? dem wan continue the race?

Eh eh dem wan continue the race

We buy your story but you no give us change

Eh eh you no give us change

[Hook]

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

[Bridge]

Anything I talk make you talk am again

Eh eh talk am again

Anything I talk make you talk am again

Eh eh talk am again

[Verse 3]

Month don end

Oga pay salary

Eh eh Oga pay salary

In 2019

19,800 allawee

Eh eh 19,800 allawee

Instead make you work, you dey find Alhaji

Eh eh, you dey find Alhaji

You come turn your body to cash and carry

Eh eh cash and carry

[Hook]

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

Na you talk am o

No be me talk am o

[Verse 4]

Three private jets

You say you buy am for church

Eh eh, You say you buy am for church

But your congregation no dey follow fly am of course

Eh eh, dem no dey follow fly am of course

Why your people still dey carry carry eye for someone

Eh eh carry carry eye for someone

Shey I no be person

Cause no be your tribe I come from?

Eh eh Cause no be your tribe I come from

Small man thief for market

You set fire for em body

Big man thief money we dey hail am like dummy

We dey suffer, we dey smile

We dey fear to talk

My people no get chop, my people no get work

These days we no know if authority dey for office

Cause the yawa wey we see, no be security we you promise

And the cup don full, we don tire for all the rubbish

All the punishment

Na me talk am o!