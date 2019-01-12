'Talk' Lyrics As Singer Falz Releases First Single For 2019

Nigerian singer and rapper Folarin Falana also know as Falz has released a socio-conscious musical single titled “Talk.”
In 2018, Falz released “This is Nigeria” with conversations around the state of the nation, sparking controversy.
As the 2019 Election draws near, Falz addresses critical issues caused by greedy Politicians and warns the Youths and all Nigerians, in general, to speak up for what they truly want in the new song, “Talk.”
See the lyrics of “Talk” by Falz below:
[Intro]
Willis give dem
[Bridge]
Anything I talk make you talk am again
Eh eh talk am again
Anything I talk make you talk am again
Eh eh talk am again
[Verse 1]
Brother Muri shout finish we no see am for court
Eh eh we no see am for court
Election don dey come dem go need your support
Eh eh dem go need your support
Since EFCC burst in, we no see you for club
Eh eh we no see you for club
And you get legit work o na wetin you talk
Eh eh na wetin you talk
[Hook]
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
[Verse 2]
Four year tenure
Three year holiday
Eh eh, three year holiday
Our senators don dey fight Kung-fu again
Eh eh fight Kung-fu again
Shey dem never tire? dem wan continue the race?
Eh eh dem wan continue the race
We buy your story but you no give us change
Eh eh you no give us change
[Hook]
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
[Bridge]
Anything I talk make you talk am again
Eh eh talk am again
Anything I talk make you talk am again
Eh eh talk am again
[Verse 3]
Month don end
Oga pay salary
Eh eh Oga pay salary
In 2019
19,800 allawee
Eh eh 19,800 allawee
Instead make you work, you dey find Alhaji
Eh eh, you dey find Alhaji
You come turn your body to cash and carry
Eh eh cash and carry
[Hook]
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
Na you talk am o
No be me talk am o
[Verse 4]
Three private jets
You say you buy am for church
Eh eh, You say you buy am for church
But your congregation no dey follow fly am of course
Eh eh, dem no dey follow fly am of course
Why your people still dey carry carry eye for someone
Eh eh carry carry eye for someone
Shey I no be person
Cause no be your tribe I come from?
Eh eh Cause no be your tribe I come from
Small man thief for market
You set fire for em body
Big man thief money we dey hail am like dummy
We dey suffer, we dey smile
We dey fear to talk
My people no get chop, my people no get work
These days we no know if authority dey for office
Cause the yawa wey we see, no be security we you promise
And the cup don full, we don tire for all the rubbish
All the punishment
Na me talk am o!