Rashford Can Match Harry Kane, Says Solskjaer

Manchester United interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says forward Marcus Rashford has the ability to match England team-mate Harry Kane and become a “top, top striker”.

Rashford and Kane will be on opposing sides when United travel to Wembley to take on Tottenham on Sunday.

Solskjaer has placed his faith in Rashford since replacing Jose Mourinho by playing him as a striker rather than out wide, and has been rewarded with the 21-year-old scoring three goals in the interim manager’s five games in charge.

The former United striker has been impressed with what he has seen from Rashford, saying: “He can become a top, top striker. We can talk about Harry Kane and his class, I’m sure Marcus has got the potential to get up there.

“He’s got frightening pace, he’s now become stronger and can hold the ball up for us. He’s a great link player. He’s a very exciting player to work with.”

United’s trip to London will see Solskjaer, who has previously said he would like to stay at Old Trafford beyond the end of the season, come up against the favourite to get the job in the summer, Mauricio Pochettino.

Solskjaer, who is due to return to Norwegian side Molde in May, was full of praise for his rival, saying: “I’ve only met him once myself. He was a very nice man to speak to and we had a nice chat.

“He’s probably a very good man manager, but you’ve got to ask someone else. From the outside, he looks like that anyway.

“He’s got good players, it’s the same with me. It’s easier to play an attacking way and your way when you’ve got good players, and he’s got lots of good players.”