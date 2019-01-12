Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Saturday, Jan. 12th, 2019

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Saturday, Jan. 12th.

The police have confirmed the movement of Senator Dino Melaye to the medical facility of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja. Melaye who represents Kogi West was earlier on Friday whisked away from the Police Clinic in Abuja.

Fourteen soldiers killed in an ambush by Boko Haram terrorists on December 24, 2018, were on Friday buried by the Nigerian Army. The 14 soldiers who were on escort duty were ambushed on their way back to Kaduna by the terrorists on Damaturu-Maiduguri road.

The All Progressives Congress is not campaigning because it was already aware that it would lose the general election, the ruling party’s former Deputy National Publicity Timi Frank has said. The former APC spokesperson strongly believes that there would be a repeat of the defeat of the ruling party in the Democratic Republic of Congo in the forthcoming presidential election in Nigeria.

Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe urged the Court of Appeal in Abuja to relieve him of the role of surety for the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu. In an amended seven grounds notice of appeal filed by his lawyer, Chukwuma-Machukwu Ume (SAN), Abaribe declared his standing surety for Kanu is illegal.

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead his campaign for the 2019 elections to show he is fit to lead Nigeria. CUPP’s challenge to Buhari came in via its National Chairman, Olagunsoye Oyinlola while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

A wanted Boko Haram member, Babagana Abubakar (aka Alagarno) has been arrested by the army at Bulabulim Ngarnam community on the outskirt of Maiduguri. The army spokesman, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman disclosed in a statement on Friday that Abubakar was arrested in a house, where he was hiding in the community.

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s effort is in futility. According to Buhari Media Organization, Atiku will be given “a humiliating defeat” at the polls on February 16.

Several lives have been lost in Cross River state after a petroleum tanker went in flames at Odukpani Local Government Area of the state. The incident took place as some of the residents were scooping fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker.

Organizers of the famous reality TV show Big Brother, BBNaija, have announced that the 2019 edition would air after the general election in February. This was reportedly made known by a source at Payporte (the official sponsors of the reality show).

Nigerian champions Lobi Stars on Friday fought from a goal down to humble South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in their Group A opener of the Caf Champions League played in Enugu. Anthony Laffor netted the opener for Sundowns in the 43rd minute before a Yaya Kone effort from the spot leveled the score for the Pride of Benue.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow.