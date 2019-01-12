Many Injured In Suspected Gas Explosion At Paris Bakery

Several people have been injured in an explosion and fire at a bakery suspected to be caused by a gas leak, according to Paris police.

A Paris police spokeswoman said firefighters were at the scene of the explosion on Saturday morning at the bakery on Rue Trevise in the 9th arrondissement of north-central Paris.

She said several injuries have been reported to police but no deaths. Not authorised to be publicly named, she provided no further details.

French television showed emergency vehicles surrounding the area. Images shared on social media showed the area around Rue De Montyon covered in debris with a fire raging in at least one building.

The explosion took place amid heavy security in Paris and around France in the wake of yellow vest protests expected later on Saturday.