Livescore: Willian Hands Chelsea Win Over Newcastle In EPL Duel

Goals from Pedro and Willian gave Chelsea a 2-1 win over Newcastle in a Premier League tie with Newcastle on Saturday evening.

Ciaran Clark netted the equalizer for Newcastle in the 40th minute of the tie after the Blues took the lead in the 9th minute via Pedro.

However, as the second half started, Chelsea pilled more pressure on Newcastle which yielded a goal in the 57th minute through Willian.

Speaking after the clash, Chelsea manager, Maurizio Sarri admitted that the team “started well but after the goal, we slept for 20 minutes, so by the end of the first half we were in trouble.

“We were better in the second half. I’m very happy with the result but we need to improve mentally and technically because we lost a lot of the ball in a stupid way.

“I think our wingers attacked the space better than in the last five or six matches but we need to attack the box better.”