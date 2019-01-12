JusticeWalterOnnoghen: S/South Govs. Schedule Emergency Meeting

The South-South Governor’s Forum will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday, according to a statement by Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson.

Concise News understands that the development is due to the Federal Government’s move to arraign the Chief Justice of the Federation, Walter Onnoghen.

According to Dickson, “While he was yet to know the full details surrounding the developments at the Supreme Court concerning the CJN, it is a grave and dangerous escalation coming a few weeks to the general elections.

“The South-South governors would address a press conference after the meeting to convey the position of the zone to the Nigerian public.”