I Will Ensure Food Security If Re-elected, Buhari Promises Nigerians

President Muhammadu Bahari has promised to ensure food security in the country if re-elected by Nigerians during the 2019 elections.

Buhari made this promise on Saturday during the All Progressives Congres (APC) rally in Bauchi to receive some members of the Peoples Democratic Party who defected to the APC.

According to Buhari, in “The last two rainy seasons recorded in the past two years in the country as a result of which farmers recorded bumper harvest, were gifts from God.

“Nigerians who heeded to my call for them to go back to [the] farm, had no cause to regret.”