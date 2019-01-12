How Buhari, APC Plan To Rig 2019 Elections - Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has alleged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is strategizing to steal ballot boxes during the 2019 elections.

Atiku said this at the Polo field in Jos, the Plateau State capital, during the party’s presidential campaign rally this weekend.

“My brothers and sisters of Plateau State, I want to promise you, if you vote for PDP, we are going to restore peace and unity in the state,” Atiku added.

“We will sit down with leaders of all the communities, religious groups in the state, and make sure that we restore peace and unity in the state.

“So that the state will continue to be known as the economic hub of the middle belt.

“Secondly, the PDP government will ensure the provision of jobs and business entrepreneurship for those who cannot work.”

He added, “I want to appeal to you to vote for PDP, and remain at your polling units after voting so that they do not still your votes; because the APC is not campaigning, they are not communicating with you, all they want to do is to steal the election and we will not allow them to do that.

“Let me appeal to you, don’t allow yourself to be deceived, vote PDP from top to bottom, vote PDP all the way.”