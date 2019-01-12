The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen is to be arraigned by the Federal Government on charges of non-declaration of assets before the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on Monday.

This development was confirmed by the CCT headquarters in Abuja on Saturday in a statement signed by its Head, Press & Public Relations, Ibraheem Al-Hassan,

Al-Hassan said the three-man panel of the tribunal led by Danladi Umar, fixed Monday for the arraignment of Nigeria’s number one judge, following an application by the Code of Conduct Bureau for leave to commence the case.

He added that the application was filed on Friday and summons for the Monday’s proceedings had been served on the CJN.

All the six counts preferred against the CJN are said to be bordering on non-declaration of assets.

The CCT’s statement read in part, “The Code of Conduct Tribunal has scheduled Monday, January 14, 2019 for the commencement of trial against current Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Justice Onnoghen Nkanu Walter Samuel for alleged non-declaration of assets.

“This was consequent to an application filed by the Code of Conduct Bureau to the CCT Chairman yesterday (Friday) for the trial to commence against the Chief Justice of Nigeria on six charges.

“However, service of summons has been effected to the defendant.

“The three-man panel led by Justice Danladi Y. Umar, will commence the trial on Monday, January 14, 2019 at its courtroom, situated at the headquarter, along Jabi Daki biyu, Saloman Lar way, Abuja, at 10:00am.

“The application was filed yesterday by the operatives of CCB, dated January 11, 2019 and signed by Musa Ibrahim Usman (Esq) and Fatima Danjuma Ali (Esq), containing six charges all bordering on non-declaration of assets”