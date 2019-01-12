Former Minister of Aviation Femi Fani-Kayode has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, to vacate office is “a well-crafted script”.

The CJN was on Saturday directed by the Federal Government to vacate office and will be arraigned at the Code of Conduct Tribunal in Abuja on Monday over alleged non-assets declaration.

Reacting to this development via his verified Twitter handle @realFFK, Fani-Kayode declared that democracy is dead in Nigeria and suggested that Buhari has no intention of leaving power.

He wrote: “Buhari has directed the CJN to vacate his seat and prepare for arraignment on criminal charges on Monday. This is all part of a well-crafted script. The bitter truth is that democracy is dead in Nigeria. If anyone thinks that Buhari intends to leave power they need to think again.”

See tweet: