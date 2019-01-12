EPL: Full Fixtures As Manchester United Tackle Tottenham

Manchester United will face Tottenham at the Old Trafford in an epic battle in one of this weekend’s English Premier League (EPL) fixtures.

United have won all their games, spanning over five matches, since the arrival of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The match will be played on Sunday and in Saturday’s early kickoff, Arsenal will be away to West Ham United.

Liverpool who lost their last Premier League tie, 2-1 to Manchester City, will travel to Brighton.

Also, Chelsea will be at the Stamford Bridge, waiting for Newcastle.

Below are the full fixtures for this weekend’s EPL

Saturday, January 12 Kickoff (GMT)

West Ham vs Arsenal 12.30pm

Brighton vs Liverpool 3 pm

Burnley vs Fulham 3pm

Cardiff vs Huddersfield 3 pm

Crystal Palace vs Watford 3pm

Leicester vs Southampton 3 pm

Chelsea vs Newcastle 5:30 pm

Sunday, 13 January

Everton vs Bournemouth 2:15 pm

Tottenham vs Man Utd 4:30 pm

Monday, 14 January

Man City vs Wolves 8 pm