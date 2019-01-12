More than 20 persons have died on Saturday evening in Iworoko, Ekiti State as a trailer rammed into a market, Concise News understands.

According to eyewitnesses, the trailer lost break as it was coming from the Ifaki area of the state.

While trying to use the kerps on the road as a stoppage, the trailer was said to have lost control, rammed into a minibus, and swerved onto the other side of the road, claiming lives and properties.

At the scene of the accident, many persons were seen wailing as the accident happened during the market’s peak period.

As at the time of filing this report, several people are still under the trailer, waiting to be rescued with the police and other agencies yet to make a statement on the incident.

Iworoko Ekiti is home to a good number of students of the Ekiti State University EKSU). This is due to its closeness to the school’s main campus.