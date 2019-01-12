The leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob), Nnamdi Kanu, will have an interactive session with “Biafrans” on boycott of the 2019 elections.

Kanu had earlier said he would be delivering the address so as to intimate his follow “Biafrans” on what to do ahead of the polls.

The interactive session will take place on Saturday by 6 pm Nigerian time.

Ipob, a secessionist group, had threatened that there would be no elections in the southeast unless there was a referendum to determine if the Igbo would have Biafra.

The interactive session is also meant to address the alleged betrayal of Kanu by some governors of states in the Southeast sub-region.

Kanu had also recently claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari could not recognise his ministers during the president’s interview with Arise TV.

He noted that the development showed that Buhari was “dumb” and thus unfit to lead the country.

Kanu has been in exile in Israel since the Operation Python Dance in the Southeast in 2017.

He is leading a separatist group for the independence of the region from the Nigerian state.

