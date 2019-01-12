Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has called for the resignation of the Kano State Governor, Umar Ganduje to resign with immediate effect.

Ganduje, in 2018, was caught on tape allegedly collecting a bribe from contractors with many calling for his resignation.

The Bayelsa East lawmaker noted this in a reaction to President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government’s order that the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Samuel Onnoghen should immediately vacate his office.

The Federal Government will on Monday, January 14, 2019, arraign the CJN before the Justice Danladi Yakubu led-Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) in Abuja on charges of failures to declare his assets.

In a tweet, Murray-Bruce wrote: “If the government wants to pressure anyone to resign then they should start with Governor Umar Ganduje and not CJN Walter Onnoghen.

“Ganduje is guilty but patronised. Onnoghen may or may not be guilty but is persecuted. Double standards. Leave Justice Onnoghen alone.”