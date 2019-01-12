APC Takes Website Down, Alleges Hack

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday raised an alarm that its official website has been hacked.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, raised the alarm in a press release.

The release read, “Our attention has just been drawn to the fact that the APC’s official website, apc.com.ng has been hacked with unauthorised content posted on our pages.

“I have instructed that the site be taken down. Steps are underway to clean it up, strengthen the security, and restore it as soon as possible.

“We won’t allow the desperate people to succeed in their evil plots.”