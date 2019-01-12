Adekunle Gold, Simi Yet To Fix White Wedding Date - Manager

Singers Adekunle Gold and Simi took fans by surprise on Wednesday when they held their traditional wedding.

Prior to their traditional wedding, there had always been conflicting rumours as to who the Joromi crooner Simi was actually dating between Adekunle Gold and rapper Falz, but the ceremony that was witnessed by 300 guests has all but cleared any uncertainty.

Following the traditional marriage, Simi’s manager, Wale Bello, has confirmed that the couple’s white wedding date had yet to be scheduled.

He told Saturday Beats: “Adekunle Gold and Simi are already married. They got married on Wednesday in a close-knit ceremony. It was the traditional marriage that they had and they have not yet fixed a date for the white wedding. Although some people are speculating that they would do their white wedding this week, it is false; they only did their traditional wedding.

“I do not know why they made it a secret but it is what they want. Some people might have felt that it is a music video shoot but it is not. They are married,” Bello said.