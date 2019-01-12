2019 Elections: Why We've Not Endorsed Atiku, Buhari - Ohanaeze

The Igbo socio-cultural group, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said it is not in a hurry to endorse a presidential candidate for the 2019 elections.

Ohanaeze’s stand was made known by its Deputy National Publicity on Saturday in Enugu.

According to Ibegbu, “In a few days, probably after a week, our highest decision making organ, the Imeobi, will meet during which it will decide the political direction Ndigbo will follow.

“However, the resolution might not be made public for obvious reasons.”

On the advice by Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State not to endorse any candidate for the polls, he said: “We cannot dismiss that view because of so many existing factors; so many experiences of the past.

“You can’t dismiss Okorocha’s view on that, and that is why I told you that if we don’t endorse openly it gives us [the] room, a corridor to negotiate.

“But if we do it openly, probably the expectation fails to work out, it might have an unintended effect.”

President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congres (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Atiku Abubakar, are the major contenders for the post.