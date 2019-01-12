2019 Elections: What Buhari Has Done To Atiku- Lai Mohammed

Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed, has claimed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s achievements are rattling the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Mohammed said this in a reaction to Atiku’s statement that Buhari is using state resources to fund his 2019 re-election campaign.

According to him, “In publicizing the activities and achievements of the Federal Government, the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture is only carrying out its statutory role.

“Long before the elections, the ministry has used various platforms, including town hall meetings, to showcase the activities and achievements of the administration.

‘’We understand that the PDP and the Atiku Campaign Organisation have been rattled by the achievements as well as the effectiveness of the campaign to showcase them.”