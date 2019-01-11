Your Campaign Efforts In Futility, Buhari Media Tells Atiku

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has advised the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar’s effort is in futility.

According to Buhari Media Organization, Atiku will be given “a humiliating defeat” at the polls on February 16.

The group said: “We have nothing but sympathy for Atiku at this time that he has lost some of his trusted supporters who have abandoned him to team up with President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Nothing could be more demoralising than losing the Number 2 man of your party with few days to what is almost certain to be his last attempt to clinch a seat that he had coveted since the 1990s.”

The group added that “If there is any defection that is bound to hit Atiku hard, it is that of the former Bauchi governor, Adamu Muazu, whose election as the PDP National Chairman, just before the 2015 elections, was a popular choice.

“If there are people who know Atiku well, Muazu certainly would be numbered among them and he has now joined the governing party, the APC.’’