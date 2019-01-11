Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was sworn in for a new six-year term on Thursday as the country’s economy continues to deteriorate.

The inauguration follows Maduro’s controversial win last year in an election that was largely boycotted by the opposition in Venezuela and criticised by the United States, European Union and others as a “sham”.

Maduro was sworn in at the Supreme Court before an audience of hundreds, rather than the sidelined, opposition-controlled National Assembly, before heading to a ceremony at Venezuela’s military academy.

“I swear on behalf of the people of Venezuela … I swear on my life,” Maduro said as he took the oath of office. After being presented with the presidential sash, Maduro turned to salute the crowd.

Maduro’s new mandate will keep him at the helm of the oil-rich, cash-strapped country until at least 2025.