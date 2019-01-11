President Donald Trump‘s former lawyer Michael Cohen has agreed to testify before the House Oversight Committee on February 7, according to a schedule published by the committee.

Cohen is coming to Capitol Hill after he pleaded guilty and was sentenced in December to three years in prison on multiple charges, including two campaign finance crimes tied to illicit payments made to silence women during the presidential campaign — crimes that prosecutors say Trump directed Cohen to commit.

Cohen cooperated with Robert Mueller‘s investigation after his August guilty plea, and his congressional testimony could thrust some of those still-private details he provided into the public sphere.

Mueller’s team in court filings wrote that Cohen provided “useful information concerning certain discrete Russia-related matters core to its investigation.”

In a statement to CNN, Cohen said he agreed to testify “in furtherance of my commitment to cooperate and provide the American people with answers.”

“I look forward to having the privilege of being afforded a platform with which to give a full and credible account of the events which have transpired,” Cohen said.

House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, a Maryland Democrat, said that Mueller cleared Cohen’s testimony before it was agreed to.

“He’ll have a chance to tell his side of the story, and we’ll have a chance to question him. The American people deserve that,” Cummings said. “We don’t want to do anything to interfere with the Mueller investigation.”