Sarri Slams Bayern Munich Over Callum Hudson-Odoi

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says Bayern Munich were “not professional” and “didn’t respect our club” in their public courting of Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The 18-year-old winger has been the subject of much attention from the Bundesliga side, who have now made four bids for him, the latest for £35m.

But Sarri is unhappy with how they have gone about their business so publicly.

“I think that it’s not professional because they are talking about a player under contract at Chelsea,” Sarri said ahead of Chelsea’s game with Newcastle on Saturday.

“They didn’t respect our club, I think. I don’t know what to say, I do not know the situation.

“I am very, very happy with the player because the player is improving.

“He is improving a lot in the defensive phase and now he needs to improve in some movements without the ball.

“He is working very well at the moment, so I am happy with the player and I would like to have him in the future.”

Sarri also confirmed he would be seeking a replacement for striker Alvaro Morata, if the Spaniard leaves Stamford Bridge during the January transfer window.

Chelsea paid £70m to sign Morata from Real Madrid on a five-year contract in July 2017 but he has struggled for consistency, scoring 24 goals in 72 appearances for the club.

That has led to speculation he could leave, but Sarri has advised him to focus on playing and performing for Chelsea, although he is unlikely to be available for the Newcastle game due to a hamstring injury.

“Of course if Morata will go to another club we will need a replacement,” said Sarri.

“It’s normal at the moment Morata is here, so I think he has to think only to play because at the moment in Europe there are 300 players involved in the market.

“They only need to think to the next match. I think otherwise it is impossible to play.”