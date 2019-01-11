The Redeemed Christain Church of God, RCCG, has announced the official kick-off of the 2019 fasting and prayers will begins today, 11th of January and will end on the 28th February 2019.

Concise News had reported that the General Overseer of the church, Enoch Adeboye, while speaking on the RCCG 2019 fasting and prayers, noted that it will focus on prayers for Nigeria.

The church made the commencement of the fasting known on its Twitter handle, @rccghq, on Thursday night.

It's time for us to Feed; not on Bread but on the Revelation that comes from waiting on and Knowing more of God. IT'S TIME TO FAST. January 11th, 2018 – February 28th, 2018.

Plan to partake!#SwimmingInGlory #fast@TheHGService pic.twitter.com/kgSPqm5Aje — RCCG (@rccghq) January 10, 2019

During the RCCG fasting, the prayer points will be a cry for Mercy for Nigeria and the church at large.

Participants are expected to cry to the Lord to give ears to their prayers.

Theme For RCCG Fasting 2019, Scriptural Backing

The focus is Psalms 91 which is “DIVINE INSURANCE.”

RCCG 2019 Fasting and Prayer Points

FRIDAY 11th Jan 2019

DAY 1: WORSHIP AND THANKSGIVING (PS. 103:1)

Praise and worship God and adore Him for His great and mighty works. Exo 15:11.

Worship God for who He is. 1 Chron. 29:11-14; Psa. 96:9

Thank God because none of your family members is missing.

Bless the Lord and praise Him continually for He has done marvelous things for us Psalms 34:1

Count your blessings and praise Him for His goodness and mercies to us in year 2018. Psalms 23:6

Praise the Almighty who has not allowed the evils of our family backgrounds to drag us to the ground.

Thank God for being our shield and shelter from the storms of life. Psalms 3:3

Thank God very sincerely for His faithfulness in the past monthly and special programmes at home and abroad.

Thank God for being our help in ages past and our hope for this new years . Psa. 90:1

Thank God for His mercy that is renewed upon us every morning. 1 Chron. 16:3

Thank Him for all the prophecies being fulfilled and prayers already answered and the glory encountered

SATURDAY 12th Jan 2019

DAY 2: CONFESSION AND MERCY (PS. 103:5)

“Let us reflect over the past year, and recall those areas of pitfalls with a willing mind to make amend. On this premise we can come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy and find grace to help in time of need”. Heb 4;16

Praise and worship

Let us start by confessing our sins and that of others and plead for God’s mercy.( 1 Jn.1:8-9)

Father, in your mercy, visit my life and remove every obstacle standing between me and you. Psa. 51:7-12

Lord, purge me of all sins and of wrong steps taken by me in the past.

Father have mercy on me and reverse every irreversible in my life this year. Ezek. 37:1-12

Father forgives me for all my acts of unfaithfulness. ( Mention areas that you know,)

My father, have mercy upon me, in the mighty name of Jesus. Psalms 51:1

O God, hear my cry, cover me with your mercy, in the name of Jesus. Micah 7:18-19

My father, show me your mercy and lead me in the right path in my business, family and office, in the name of Jesus. 1 John 1:9

Father help me to forgive all those who offended me so that I myself can receive forgiveness Matt 6:14-15, Mark 11:25, Col 3:13

Holy Spirit; perfect your work in my life. Reprove me of sin. Don’t let me be condemned with the world Joh_16:8 :

SUNDAY 13th Jan 2019

DAY 3: DIVINE PARDONING THROUGH GOD’S MERCY- Lam. 3:22-23, John 8:1-11, Ps. 130:1-8, rom. 4:4, Ps. 32:2. Total amnesty from sins that held us bound is the exclusive of God’s mercy. His mercy is capable of granting us release from the punishment of our wrong actions or inactions.

Appreciate God for his mercies again times and again.

Father! As I repent and forsake my sins, set me free from every area the devil has been accusing me before you in Jesus name.

As you grant that adulterous woman amnesty from those accusing her, liberate my destiny from Christ the brutal judgments of hell in Jesus name.

Oh Lord my God! By your mercies, cancel every claim of my accusers and cause them to slip away one by one until there is none left in Jesus name.

Father! Please, grant me comprehensive freedom from the conspiracies of Hell-bent individuals in Jesus name.

By the mercies of God, no more condemnation against me, against your Church and my Nation in Jesus name.

In the Mighty name of Jesus Christ, I refuse to return to the valley of my old life of sin by the mercies of God.

MONDAY 14th Jan 2019

DAY 4: PRAYER FOR DIVINE REVELATION- Text: Joel 2: 28-32, Pro. 20:12; Isaiah 6:1-8, Ps. 51:15; II Kings 6:16-17. Thank God for this year’s prophesies.

Father!!! Cause my eyes to see the invisible this year in Jesus mighty name

What ordinary eyes can’t see, let me see to behold the downfall of my enemies

Father!!! By your divine revelation let me see the end of Goliath of my destiny

Holy Spirit! Cause my hears to hear you speak loud and clear into me for direction throughout year 2018.

My Father! My Father!! Cause me to hear new things that majority do not hear that will advertise destiny.

Father! As I call upon you every day in this year, answer me by fire in Jesus name.

Almighty God! Order my eyes to see visions and my ears to hear the inaudible in Jesus name.

Oh God my father! You are the master strategist; give me a greater vision of your purpose for my life this year.

Father! Awaken my heart and establish your reign in my life this year.

Any enemy of my good dreams shall receive arrow of death and frustration in Jesus name.

Power behind the limitation of my Godly dreams, catch fire in Jesus name.

Every power that hate to see my dream manifest, be destroy by fire in Jesus name.

By divine revelation oh lord enlarge my mouth over my enemy

TUESDAY 15th Jan 2019

DAY 5: THERE SHALL BE NO LOSS- Num. 31:49, Jer. 23:4; 3:15, Job 5:24, Isa. 47:8, John 6:12, Acts 27; 22-23; 20:28.

Intense praise and worship

Say father! By your grace, I will never lose my Joy, my peace, hope, life and my salvation in Jesus name.

Father! Every soul you have won to RCCG, there shall be no loss of any of them again to the devil.

Oh God my father! Clothe me with a new garment of testimony for recovery this year.

In the Mighty name of Jesus!! Every satanic parasite eating me little by little, be exposed and die

Holy Ghost fire! Expose, disgrace and displace them that want to empty me and my family in Jesus name.

I decree and declare in the name of God the father! Oh ye eaters of flesh and drinkers of blood assigned against me, I turn you against yourself right now in Jesus name.

I reject sorrow and weeping this year; therefore arrows of sorrow backfire to senders in Jesus name.

Arrows of emptiness, programmed to empty my blessings, by fire by force, go back to your senders in Jesus name.

Say father! I surrender everything concerning me to you, takeover my life, takeover my marriage, takeover our Churches, takeover my business and takeover everything you have given me, let there be no loss of anything in Jesus name.

WEDNESDAY 16th Jan 2019

DAY 6: WILLINGNESS AND COMMITMENT Rom. 6:17, Josh. 24:14, Isa. 1:19, I Chro 28:9

Father give us the grace to please you in all that we do in this year 2019

Holy Spirit; let us make use of grace for aggressive evangelism. Revive us for winning souls this year, 2019 more than before.

Father, be merciful unto us in any way we have not been faithful in honoring you with our first fruit, giving our tithes and offerings regularly.

Father arise, and show yourself mighty on our behalf and on the behalf of our Parishes and family members

Father arise and help me to stir up the giant in me

Father help me to recover all the lost grounds in this New Year 2019

Father! Help me to forever be relevant and never become a man of yesterday. 1Sam 16:1

Father, you are the help of the helpless, help us to be united and help RCCG to forever be relevant

Thank God for His mercy on RCCG. Rom. 9: 15-16

Let us thank God for His new move in raising a New Army of vibrant youths in RCCG . Isa. 43: 18 -19

THURSDAY 17th Jan 2019

DAY 7: ARISE, OH LORD Ps. 44:26; 57:4; 7:6

Praise and worship God

Arise for me, O Lord, stretch out your hand and deliver us from horrible pits and miry clays of life. Psa. 40.2

Arise for me, O Lord, and let every power of the enemy on my life become impotent. Psa. 68.2

Let God arise for us and let His enemies be scattered in our nations. Psa. 68.1-2

God arise and let His enemies be scattered in all our churches. Psa. 68.1

Let God arise and let His enemies be scattered in my family.

Let God arise and let all those against the Church be totally frustrated.

Let us ask God to arise and scatter every enemy of our progress. Psa. 68.1-2

Let God reach forth to hold your right hand and use it to subdue every personality that is rising against you. Isa 45.1

Let God arise and let every yoke of time-wasters be broken in your life. Isa 45.2

FRIDAY 18th Jan 2019

DAY 8: PRAYER OF DEDICATION AND COMMITMENT

Intense praise and worship

Ask God for mercies for past acts of non commitment

Pray that you will be more available for God use this year. 2 Tim 2:21

Pray that our Churches at home and abroad will be more committed to the courses of mission outreaches. 2 Cor. 6:1

Pray that they will be more passionately involved in missions, evangelism, Church planting and discipleship this year. Matt 28: 19

Pray that they will do this by the anointing of the Holy Spirit. Lk.24:49; Acts1:8;

Ask the Lord to send more (Labourers) missionaries to un-reached people groups. Matt 9:37-38, Mk.16:15.

Pray that the Church will have willingness and passion to commit more resources to missions, support and empowering of missionaries.

Pray that the end time spirit of lukewarmness will lose its hold over the life of brethren in the Church of God. 2 Tim 3:4

Pray that your love for God and the things of His house shall not wax cold. 2 Tim 3:2

SATURDAY 19th Jan 2019

DAY 9: MINISTERS OF THE GOSPEL

Praise and worship

Pray for fresh outpouring of the Holy Spirit upon His Ministers and Missionaries in RCCG Acts 1:8

Pray for fresh empowerment to preach the good news, proclaim freedom to prisoners, recovery of sight to the blind and release of the oppressed. Is.61:1-3.

Pray for ministers and missionaries and their families, particularly those in the North –strength, wisdom, encouragement, protection and provision

Pray for their anointing, compassion, revived prayer life, healthy family life, fruitfulness, grace and favor.

Pray for open heavens, God’s presence, courage, peace, joy, holy lifestyle, divine direction, mercy and long life.

Pray for signs and wonders, healings and deliverance to follow the ministry of missionaries on mission fields because unless people see the power, they will not believe.

Ask the Lord to send more (Laborers) missionaries to un-reached people groups. Matt 9:37-38, Mk.16:15.

Pray that the Church will have willingness and passion to commit more resources to missions, support and empowering of missionaries.

Pray that this year God will shield all our ministers from the increasing hazards in their ministerial assignment.

SUNDAY 20th Jan 2019

DAY 10: RCCG MISSIONS AND MISSIONARIES

praise and worship, thank

Thank God for the unprecedented favor and growth of RCCG LOCAL AND Foreign missions

Ask God to empower RCCG missions the more to conquer more territories

Pray for the missionaries to point people to Jesus and not seek undue recognition for themselves. Matt 5:16

Pray for RCCG Foreign missions and missionaries to model a life of dependence on God. Prov3:5-6

Ask God to give ministers in RCCG Missions the grace to know how to respond to each person. Col 4:6

Pray for a spirit of unity as RCCG Missions work together and with other ministry partners. Rom 15:5

Pray for them to be quick to take the escape routes God provides when temptation sneaks up on them. 1 Cor10:13b

Retreat with God: Pray for them to take personal prayer retreats to get their direction from Him. Isa 50:4

Pray for grace that the workers will be able to stand firm under affliction and to look forward to eternal glory. 2 Cor4:17

MONDAY 21st Jan 2019

DAY 11: PRAYERS FOR DADDY G.O, MGOS AND FAMILY

Praise and worship

Thank God for the salvation of your soul

Father, please pray for your son the General Overseer, increase his strength, anointing and wisdom in Jesus name.

Pray for Daddy and Mummy G.O that God will empower them the more to cope with their ministerial assignments in RCCG. Isa. 41:10-18

Let us pray that God in His mercy will silence every evil personality that is making the ministerial assignments uneasy for Daddy G.O. Ps.143:11-12

Let us pray that God will fortify the strength of Daddy and Mummy G O. Isa. 41:13-14.Ask God to fortify Pastor E.A. Adeboye more with His ultimate Power.

Let us ask for God’s protection on Daddy G O’s family Ps 125:2

Let us ask God to contend with those contending with Pastor E. A. Adeboye and his family lsa.49:24-26.

Have mercy oh Lord and let the “Tomorrow” of Pastor E.A Adeboye be well.

Pray that all their children will love and serve the Lord till the end.

TUESDAY 22ND Jan 2019

DAY 12: LET THE LIGHT SHINE. Gen 1:3

Father, let your light shine into every situation of our lives. Gen 1.3

Father, let your light overshadow every activities of darkness in your Church. Gen 1.3

Father, expose every secret of your enemies in all our parishes. Gen 1.4

Father, as smoke is driven away, so let the wicked be driven away from our homes. Psa. 68.2

Father, as wax melts in the presence of fire, so let the wicked melt away in our countries. Psa. 68.2

Father, put a new song in the mouth of your children. Psa. 40.3

Father, do a creative miracle in your Church. Psa. 1.1-5

Father, do marvelous creative miracles in our lives. John 9.1-7

Father, be our God in all our nations. 1 kings 18.36.39

Father, give us light in our heart to obey you as sheep obey the shepherd. Psa. 23.1

WEDNESDAY 23rd Jan 2019

DAY 13: PRAYERS OF DIVINE PRESENCE

Bless the name of the Lord for his protection over you and your family in past years. Ps 124

Thank God for preserving our lives, guidance and provisions. Ps 23:1-4

Thank God for the fulfillment of all the promises of God in past years

Let us thank for not allowing civil war in our country

Let us thank God for not allowing hunger and famine in our country.

Father, please go with me in the journey of my life all through. Exodus 33:14-19

Father; wherever your presence cannot be, restrain my feet from going there also.

O my Father helps me to dwell in your presence always in this New Year and beyond. Psalms 91:1

Father; let me under the covering of your shadows. Psa 91:1

Father; let your angel encamp around me in all my ways

THURSDAY 24th Jan 2019

DAY 14: PASTORS AND MINISTERS

Pray that all our Pastors and Ministers will have a servant’s as Jesus Phil 2:5

Pray that God will keep them from losing heart when ministry gets tough.

Pray that they will be faithful with the things that have been entrusted to upon them.

Father! Teach them Your ways so that they will knows You and finds favor with You.

Father; Keep them open and honest before You and help them to represent the truth plainly. (2 Cor. 4:1; 1 Cor. 4:1-3; Ex. 33:13)

Keep them from indulgence and greed.

Help them keep hold of truth with a clear conscience .

Bless their households with peace and respect.

Fill them with Your Spirit and let them operate in wisdom as they carry out their responsibilities. (1 Tim. 3:8-9, 12; Acts 6:3)

Pray for your Pastors and other leaders that God will reverse every irreversible in their lives. Psa. 125.3

FRIDAY 25th Jan 2019

DAY 15: PRAYER FOR RCCG GOVERNING COUNCIL AND ELDERS

Praise and worship God

Pray for all the member of RCCG governing council, that the power of the Holy Spirit will uphold them and their families in this exalted position

Pray for them to be divinely guided in all their decisions, such that RCCG will fulfill prophesies.

Father, bless our elders with good heath to live their life in fullness of strength

Father help us respect and honor them as your word commands

Lord, let them walk worthy of respect with sincere hearts.

May they wholeheartedly give their attention to prayer and ministry of the Word.

Keep them above reproach, devoted to their families, temperate, self-controlled, respectable, hospitable and able to teach.

May they be gentle and honest as they deal with people? (1 Tim. 5:17; Acts 6:4; 1 Tim. 3:1-2; Titus 1:7)

Pray for all elders and other church leaders that God will reverse every irreversible in their lives. Psa. 125.3

SATURDAY 26th Jan 2019

DAY 16: POWER TO SEE THE GLORY

“And when he was come near, he beheld the city, and wept over it, Saying, If thou hadst known, even thou, at least in this thy day, the things which belong unto thy peace! But now they are hid from thine eyes”. Luk 19:41-42. Understanding is a product of knowledge founded on deep revelation. Many people are living lives anyhow because they cannot see the glory ahead.Jesus knowing the danger of spiritual blindness lamented in sorrow in the above passage over Jerusalem as He is lamenting over many people today.

Praise and Worship God

Ask for cleansing by the blood of Jesus

Pray for unction and the Spirit of Revelations upon all ministers so that they will minister in the power of the Holy Spirit. Eph 1:17

Pray for the Spirit of Revelations to fall upon all our members to see and experience wonder of God’s glory from this year as never before. Eph 1:17

Pray earnestly that every sinners in our communities will be convinced through the power of the Holy Spirit and turn their heart to salvation. Acts 2:37

Deliverance Prayers: Let us come against the doctrines of Balaam, bread and butter Christianity that forbids many from bearing Christ redemptive burdens thereby becoming strangers to a life of glory. 1Pe_4:13

Deliverance Prayers: Let us pray against spirit of gluttony and worldliness that lead men into destructions and shame Php_3:19

Deliverance Prayers: Let us pray against spirit of infirmity that has held many captive Luk 13:1

Deliverance Prayers: Pray that the power of the Holy Spirit will heal all forms of bareness. 1 Sam 2:5

Deliverance Prayers: Pray that there will be divine encounter for every heads that are bowed, for them to be lifted up in triumph in Jesus name. Luk 13”13

SUNDAY 27th Jan 2019

DAY 17: OH GOD, HEARKEN UNTO US

Let us decree peace into our countries. Psa. 23.2

Let us decree peace into our homes Psa. 23.2

Let us pray against riots and war in our countries Psa. 23.2

Pray for peaceful weather all over the world. Psa. 91.10-13

Pray for the president of your country and his/her cabinet. 1Tim. 2.1-4

Pray for the salvation of souls of the politicians and leaders of your country 1 Tim. 2.1-4

Pray for the progress of your country

Pray against natural disasters in your country. Psa. 91.3

Let us pray against road accident, plane crash and ship wreck. Psa. 91

Ask God to breathe the breath of life into all good efforts of the rulers in your country. Gen 2.7

Ask God to visit your country and reverse the irreversible. Psa. 125.3

Let us ask God to protect His children from sudden death. Psa. 91.7-8

Pray for safe arrival of all travelers throughout this year. Psa. 91.1

Pray against fire disaster in your homes and offices Psa. 91.

Pray that every evil association that is against your progress be scattered. Isa. 45.2

Pray that God will make a way for you where there is no way. Ex. 14.19-26

Pray that God will make you the head and not the tail. Deut 28.13

Let us ask for open heavens for all nations of the world. Deut. 28.12

Let us ask God to help all the nations Presidents and their Cabinets to lead us rightly. 1 Tim 2.1-4

Let us pray that God will raise men of vision to move us forward in all our nations. 1 Tim 2.1-4

Let us ask God for His intervention in the Banking system of respective nation. Psa. 127.1

MONDAY 28th Jan 2019

DAY 18: PRAYERS FOR PROVISIONAL REFUGE: Ps 91:2. I will say of the LORD, [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Ps 34:10, Phil 4:19, 3John 1:2, Ps 112:2,

Father, I thank you for gold and silver of the earth belong to you

Father! Please, hide in the refuge of abundance this year

Father, bless me indeed this year and enlarge my coast

Father, as your beloved child in RCCG, I receive bread to eat daily this year, seed to sow every time in Jesus name

Father, let me be a personal evidence of your faithfulness this year in Jesus name

Father, let the door of my glory be opened wide for shinning this year in Jesus name

Father, where the enemies have cheated me and thought the game was over, recall the matter on my favor this year in Jesus name

Father, in this year, let blood thirsty demons and robbers on the high ways respect my appearance in Jesus name

Father, make my body and that of my relatives immune to any form of sickness in Jesus name.

Father, this year of glory, make me an original pattern of glory for people to copy in the name of Jesus

Father, let me be maker of history and not a repeater of history this year in Jesus name

Father, let me experience full scale laughter on all fronts this year in the name of Jesus.

TUESDAY 29th Jan 2019

DAY 19: PRAYER OF TRUST FOR POSSIBILITY: Ps 91:2. I will say of the LORD, [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Mark 10:27, Mark 9:23,

Father, I thank you because there is no impossibility with you

Father, because I trust in you, I reject every suggestion of spirit of impossibility in Jesus name

Oh, Lord break every yoke and bondage of impossibility in my life in Jesus name

Father, I receive faith to make impossibilities of my life possible this year in Jesus name.

Father, baptize me with spirit of possibility this year in Jesus name

Father, I receive grace to cooperate with the Holy Spirit to make impossibility possible this year

Father, let the mountain of impossibility in RCCG move in Jesus name

Father, we decree as we trust in you to make every project in RCCG a possibility one in Jesus name

Father, let the fiery darts of the spirit of impossibility backfire in Jesus name

Father, let the battle of impossibility against increase and doubling end in Jesus name

Oh Lord, destroy every record of impossibility stored against me in Jesus name

Father, give us comprehensive victory over the spirit of National and personal impossibility in Jesus name.

WEDNESDAY 30th Jan 2019

DAY 20: RCCG PRAYER MINISTRY

Let us pray for effectuality of the ministry of prayers in RCCG. God will always answer our prayers Jam 5:16

Let us pray for the AGO, SATGO and other leaders, for vision so that they will walk in the will of God at all times. Acts 6:4

Let us pray for prayer revival among our Pastor in Charge in all our Parishes globally to support and encourage prayers in their domain.

Let us pray for the power of prayers to uproot every satanic foundation in our nation.

Let us pray for the National prayer Department as it holds Northern prayer fire conference to confronts strongholds in that parts of country; God will back up the warriors for victory.

Ask God to open the flood gate of heavens and let it rain financially over Redemption Prayer Garden. Isa 45.1

Ask God to open the heavens for the Redemption Prayer Garden (RPG) in the Redemption camp, Nigeria. Psa. 23

Pray that God will move men to favour the building of the Redemption Prayer Garden Psa. 23.5

Let us ask God to cage and disgrace every Sanbalat and Tobiah assigned from the kingdom of hell to hinder the work. Neh. 4.4

Pray for the warring men. They will pray with knowledge and not be a victim. They shall all reap the fruit of prayers.

THURSDAY 31th Jan 2019

DAY 21: HEARKEN UNTO ME, OH LORD

Pray that God will help His people to rely on Him alone. Psa. 60.11

Pray that God will help all those who put their trust in Him. Psa. 60.11

Ask God for help from any area you need help. Psa. 108.12

Pray for God’s help to make it home eternally. Rom 9.15-16

Let the wind blow and let breath come from all four corners of the earth and revive every dead good project in your families. Ezek. 37.1-12

Let us pray for restoration of the glory that has been stolen in our lives and destiny. Joel 2. 25-26

Pray that God will reverse the irreversible in your life Psa. 126.

Pray that God will restore back to you your lost glory Psa. 126

Ask God to restore back to you, the years eaten by locust. Joel 2.25

Ask God to restore you in all the ways you have strayed from the narrow path. Psa. 50

Ask God for a new beginning. Gen 1.1-3

Ask God to deal with all agents of death against your life. Psa. 35.1-6

Ask God to let you enjoy peace like a river – in your body, marriage, business, ministry, etc Psa. 23.2

Ask God to apply His healing balm over every sick area of your life and heal you all round. Jer.8.22

Pray that you will not know any form of sickness again from today. John 19.30

Ask for the grace to walk perfectly before the Lord. Gen 17.1

Ask God to give you the very best He can give to any man this year. Psa. 23.5

Ask God to make you be the very best that any human being can be for Him, this Year Psa. 23.5

Ask God to make you a blessing to the whole world. Gen. 12.2-3

Ask God for the grace to forsake every way of sin and live holy.

FRIDAY 1st Feb 2019 DAY 22

PRAYER AGAINST THE SNARE OF THE WICKED: Ps 91:3. Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, [and] from the noisome pestilence. Ps 119:110; Ps 124:7; Ps 140:5

1 Father, I thank you because you will deliver me from all evil snares this year in the name of Jesus.

Father, destroy every evil net prepared by the wicked for me this year Ps 31:4

Father, let evil net traps the owner this year in Jesus name

Father, as a covenant child of RCCG, let me enjoy complete deliverance from known or unknown snare this year in Jesus name

Oh Lord, arise to set ambush against the fowler of my glory this year in the name of Jesus.

Father, arise let all those that want to trap the glory of your church be judged this year in Jesus name

Father, rescue the destiny of your church from the snare of the wicked this year

Father, let every demonic gadget arranged to monitor our father in the Lord, Daddy E.A Adeboye suffer complete dysfunction this year in Jesus name.

Father, every evil cage set to capture my glory be dismantled this year in Jesus name.

Father, visit the camp of the wicked with your wrath this year in Jesus name

Oh Lord, break every evil net of the wicked that is set against my glory by fire this year in Jesus name

Father, silence every evil noise against your church this year in the name of Jesus

SATURDAY 2nd Feb 2019

DAY 23: PRAYER OF DIVINE INVOLVEMENT: Ps 91:2. I will say of the LORD, [He is] my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Neh 6:15-16

Father, you are my refuge, please be involved in my matters this year in Jesus name

Father, let me enjoy divine coverage through your presence this year in Jesus name

Oh God, visit me in your favor like never before this year in Jesus name.

Oh Lord, let the fountain of my problems dry up now in the name of Jesus

Father, let every imagination of the enemies against me be rendered impotent in the name of Jesus

Father, by your favor, let the sentence of evil judgments against me be reversed in the name of Jesus

Father, I withdraw my projects and program from the altar of impossibility in Jesus name

Oh Lord, I trust in you, don’t let me be disappointed this year in Jesus name

Father, let the enemy fall into the trap they prepare against me this year in Jesus name

Father, let every battle at the edge of my breakthrough this year be scattered in Jesus name

Oh Lord, because you are my fortress, please, don’t allow the wicked to penetrate my domain this year in Jesus name

Oh Lord, help me never to break the edge of protection around me through sin this year in Jesus name

SUNDAY 3rd Feb 2019

DAY 24: ANOINTING FOR POWER MINISTRATIONS

“How God anointed Jesus of Nazareth with the Holy Ghost and with power: who went about doing good and healing all that were oppressed of the devil; for God was with him”.Act 10:38

Praise and worship God

Thank God for His goodness and mercies over your life and family

God will anoint our father in the lord with the Holy Ghost and with power to go all about this new year and beyond doing good, and healing all that were oppressed of the devil.

Pray for special anointing upon our father in the Lord, with divine presence and enablement to minister in the power of the Holy Ghost. Luk. 4:32

The same anointing will rest upon every chosen vessel that will minister along with him this year. Luke. 10:19

As God speaks once, the power of the Holy Ghost will echo the word repeatedly in the ears of the people with a willingness heart. Ps. 62:11

Let us pray for the power of the Holy Spirit to fall upon all our members to Will and Do all God’s commandment. Ps. 110;3, Isa 1:19

Pray that we shall all be partakers of the glory that shall be revealed during this year. 1Pet 5:1

Pray that God will anoint you to do exploit more than Daddy Adeboye

Pray for Daddy that His anointing will not run dry

MONDAY 4th Feb 2019

DAY 25: SPECIAL HOLY GHOST SERVICE

Let us thank God for all the past Special Holy Ghost Services (SHGS) Ps. 127:1-3

Let us thank God for all the unusual miracles He has done in the past and that which He is going to do this time around Deut. 11:3; Jn.6:2

Pray for provisions and divine supply of all need for the SHGS in abundance in Jesus name Phil 4:19

Let us ask God to deliver every captive of the mighty.Isa.49:24-26.

Let us pray for full restoration of His people Ps.126:1-6.

Let us pray that God will confirm the word of Daddy G.O with signs and wonders. Acts 14:3

Let us pray that God will be merciful and remember the barren and those suffering from secondary infertility. 1Sam. 1:16-20.

Pray that there shall be harvest of Souls Miracles, signs and wonders during this year Special Holy Ghost Services (SHGS) Acts 2:41, Matt 10:1

Let us plead the Blood of Jesus to frustrate every programme of evil causing accidents and traffic jam on Lagos – Ibadan express way and other highways in Nigeria during the SHGS week.

Let us pray that God will use Daddy G.O like never before during the programme, to use the word of God to reshape every altered destiny in the life of the children of God.

Let us pray that God will anoint all the participants to fulfil their destinies.

Pray for more strength for Daddy G O and all the Pastors, Ministers and workers, that God will use them mightily during this year Special Holy Ghost Services (SHGS) Deut.33:25; Josh.14:11; 1Chron.29:12; Josh. 14:9.

TUESDAY 5th Feb 2019

DAY 26: SIGNS AND WONDERS Isa. 8:18, Matt 8:16; Heb 11:1

Intense worship

Thank God for His goodness and mercies showered over RCCG families in the past years. Psa23:6

Thank God for confirming His word with signs, wonders and miracles in RCCG at all times

O God Arise and let there be signs and wonder in our churches beginning from this first month!!! in the name of Jesus

Father; destroy every arrow of lameness fired against us at the beautiful gate of our destiny: in the name of Jesus.

Pray that every problem that is designed to cripple the destinies of any RCCG members will receive divine solutions in the name of Jesus.

Pray that every magician of Pharaoh performing satanic signs and wonders to disgrace any RCCG member in the palace of glory, be disgraced in the name of Jesus’

Father; let there be healing miracles breaking forth in all our parishes as never before in the name of Jesus.

Father; Destroy every arrows of unbelief fired to hinder miracles in our life this year in the name of Jesus.

Miracles that are overdue to happen in my life: hear the Word of the Lord: MANIFEST NOW BY FIRE!!! in the name of Jesus.

WEDNESDAY 6th FEB 2019

DAY 27: PRAYER FOR 3X3 AUDITORIUM Neh. 2:17-20

Praise and worship God

Thank God for the progress being recorded in the 3×3 Auditorium project

Let us thank God for the vision for this project How it has brought about speedy development to the entire Simawa localities

Let us thank God the author and finisher of our faith for protection over all the workers on site.

O! Lord my Father let the four winds of the earth begin to blow in FAVOUR, of all the camp projects in Jesus name.

Father scatters every conspiracy of Hell against the completion of 3×3 Auditorium, in Jesus name.

Father; please raise more helpers for the work

Father; we thank you for members of team Nehemiah for their diligence and commitment to the project. Help them the more and bless them

O! Lord empower this project to go faster and prosper in Jesus name (Ezra 5 v 1 –8

Any strange Altar resisting the progress of this project, scatter by fire now in Jesus name.

The new Auditorium project, “Arise, Shine”! In Jesus name. Isa 60:1–Attract resources and finances in Jesus name.–Gain unusual speed in Jesus name.–

THURSDAY 7th Feb 2019

DAY 28: PRAYER FOR SOUL HARVEST Acts 2:14-42; 4:4

Intense worship

Thank God for bringing many souls into RCCG in the past years. Psa23:

Thank God for confirming His word with signs and wonders in the life of RCCG members at all times

God Arise and let there be more harvest of soul in our churches this year in the name of Jesus

Father; destroy every evil arrow against genuine repentance among our members in the name of Jesus.

Father! Give us outstanding miracles that will magnetize multitudes into our churches this year in the name of Jesus.

Father; empower your word in the mouth of all Ministers in RCCG to bring true repentance in life of sinners. Acts 2:37

Father: Let your grace unto salvation appear to many this year for soul harvest in our churches. Tit 2:11

Father make us a Christ model of good works that will invite outsiders into the fold Tit 2:7

Father let every RCCG members be a true light to their communities. Matt 5:16

FRIDAY 8th Feb 2019

DAY 29: PRAYER FOR CHURCH GROWTH: Acts 2:47; 2:42, Matt. 16:18 John. 12:32

Intense praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Thank God for the unprecedented growth of RCCG since its inception. This is the lord’s doing. Psalms 118:23

Father, by the blood of Jesus, give us the heathens for our inheritance and the utter most part of the earth for our possession–Ps. 2:8

Father, in the name of Jesus, cause your acts in this church to be noised abroad as in the day of Pentecost, thereby drafting multitudes into this church all through this prophetic season –Acts 2:6/41

Father, in the name of Jesus, release your reaper-angels to take over our harvest field, appearing to all our contacts in visions and revelations, thereby drafting them into this Church –Acts 10:3/34-35

Father, by the Mystery of the Passover Blood, let every captive ordained for eternal life during this prophetic season be released and established in this church –Acts 13:48

Father, in the name of Jesus, let your master reaper angel, cast his sharp sickle into our harvest field, to thoroughly reap every soul ordained for salvation all through this prophetic season –Rev. 14:14/16

Father, by the blood of Jesus, we cast out every evil beast seeking to manipulate our new converts, new members from being established in this church all through this prophetic season –34:25

Father, in the name of Jesus, send your reaper-angels into our harvest filed, mobilizing multitudes into this church for their salvation and deliverance all through this prophetic season –13:39.

SATURDAY 9th Feb 2019

DAY 30: PRAYER FOR CLIMATE CHANGE

Intense praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Thank God for being the desire of all Nations, always in control of time and seasons. Hag 2:7

Thank God for His sovereign Power to answer all prayers John 14:13-14

Pray for protection, strength and perseverance for poor communities who are being pushed further into poverty by the changing climate. Psa72:4

Pray for the global church to be bold and speaks out as the voice of God, pray for governments to respond positively.

Pray for government that as they respond, they will know the right thing to do towards climate control

Pray for the United Nations organs and governments across the world to take the urgent and ambitious action needed. To avoid the hazards of climate change.

Pray for divine intervention to slow down climate change and prevent occurrence of natural disasters in nations

Pray that our nation through carelessness will not fall on the negative sides of this year prophesies Joel 2: 32

SUNDAY 10th Feb 2019

DAY 31: HEALINGS FOR OUR LAND

Intense praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Ask God to be merciful unto us and give us a repentant heart in all our shortcomings and be willing to do His bidding this year

Oh Lord, You are high and lifted up! Reveal your nature, character, and sovereignty for us to understand. And stand in owe of You God! Isaiah 6:1

Lord, our land needs healing and I believe it starts with me. I humble myself before You grant me a repentant spirit so I may be an instrument of Your blessing for this nation. II Chronicles 7:14

Father, on behalf of myself and my people, I confess our trespasses (name them as you know) . Bring your people to repentance and let this nation once again be one who calls You “Lord.” Psalms 33:12

Oh Lord, let your righteousness rain down on us and spring up from within every home and community in our land! Proverbs 14:34

God! Strike a fear in the heart of your people! Show us the seriousness of our sin and the holiness of your majesty.

Father: Let us see and understand you as God, King, Sovereign One, Ruler of heaven and earth. And let us be wise! Proverbs 9:10

Father; call your people to be separate, to set aside worldly wisdom, pride and appearances, materialism, , idolatry of all sorts. Lead us out and lead us up. Stir in each and every heart to come out and be different! II Corinthians 6:17

MONDAY 11th Feb 2019

DAY 32: THE FEAR OF GOD AND HEALINGS

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Father, enable me to have such a grand vision of You that I might fear You, that I might tremble in Your presence.

Father; help me to know that You’re not merely a Redeemer but also a Judge; not merely a God of love, but also of a consuming fire

Father; help me not play around with sin, not just because of its consequences, but also because it grieves Your heart.

Father give us the grace to be effective in soul winning this year, 2019

Father, help us to be faithful in giving our first fruit, tithes and offering throughout this New Year 2019

Father; cause each of Your children to shine brightly in this land, Lord. Let each light take it’s place on a lamp stand and draw others to You. May those without Christ see our good works and glorify You. Isaiah 60:1

Father; let our leaders to have wisdom, knowledge, and discernment, for these things come from You. Daniel 2:21

Father give us vision of your holiness and justice that will makes us “tremble at your Word”. 66:5

Father help that we might “Serve you with fear, and rejoice with trembling” (Psalm 2:11).

Father; we pray for Your Kingdom to come. May your will to be done in our nation as it is in heaven. Let righteousness, salvation, and truth define our lives, our marriages, our homes and communities. Matthew 6:10

Lord, You promise that the gates of hell will not overcome Your church. Lord! Strengthen Your church in this country! Let us rise to the battle cry and faithfully stand firm! Stir up our passions and desires for purity, holiness, and intimacy with You. Let us walk in the unquenchable fire of Your Spirit. Matthew 16:18

TUESDAY 12th Feb 2019

DAY 33: HELP OF GOD

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Ask God to be merciful unto us and guide your steps to be willing to do His bidding this year

Father arise, and show yourself mighty on our behalf and on the behalf of our, parishes and family members

Father, you are the help of the helpless, help us to be united and help RCCG to forever be relevant

Father help me to recover all the lost grounds in this New Year 2019

Father help me to forever be relevant and never become a man of yesterday. 1Sam 16:1

Father have mercy on me and reverse every irreversible in my life this year. Ezek. 37:1-12

The help of the helpless please send help to us in all our helplessness. Est 7:4, Psa20:2

Father help me to eat the good of this land, let it be well with me and my household Isa 3:10, 1:19

WEDNESDAY 13th Feb 2019

DAY 34: PRAYER AGAINST WICKEDNESS IN OUR NATION

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

let us come against the activities of kidnappers, ritualists and cultists in Jesus’ name

Father exposes them and all their collaborators in all their hideout in our nation.

Lord set confusion in the camps of ritualists, kidnappers and cultists as it was in the days of King Jehoshaphat, set enmity among kidnappers, cultist and ritualists for their extinct in our nation. (2Chron 20:22-23)

Father lay an ambush against kidnappers, ritualists and cultists and let them be no more 2Chron 20:24)

Lord we decree and declare deliverance by fire for every one of us captured by kidnappers, ritualists and cultists in Jesus’ name(Matt 18.18)

We decree and declare that our nation shall be totally free from kidnapping, rituals and cultism in Jesus’ name.

Father help the police to be more empowered in policing our territories, such that criminal acts will fade away in the land

Father give us a responsible government, let there be employment for our youth

THURSDAY 14th Feb 2019

DAY 35: PRAYER GOOD GOVERNANCE AND ELECTION IN NIGERIA

Nigeria is going into another period of general election starting from this year February. Let us pray for Nigeria and other nation holding elections

Praise and worship

Pray for free, fair and peaceful elections in Nigeria and our nation

Pray that the electoral institutions will not compromise standard for free and fair election

Pray for the electorate, for God guidance in voting for the right candidate

Pray that all those who are seeking power by fetish means will be disappointed

Pray that God will choose for us leaders that will rule in righteousness and fear of God

Father let all men in government fear you and do away with unrighteous behaviors for the good of our Nations. (Eccl 12:13)

Father use this coming elections to declare your glory Nigeria and other Nations

Father we decree and declare Nations to be free of every form of wastage be it human beings or finance in Jesus’ name

Father help our leaders to walk in your fear, wisdom, knowledge and understanding

FRIDAY 15th Feb 2019

DAY 36: PRAYER AGAINST SICKNESS AND EXTREME POVERTY

Praise and worship and Him for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Father in the name of Jesus I command every spirit of poverty out of my life (Phil 2:10)

Father every one under captivity by poverty in the Church we declare him/her free in Jesus’ name. (Jn8:36)

Poverty is a reproach, so therefore I say no to poverty in 2019. (Ps110:1-2)

Father; bless me with riches and wealth to the Shame of my enemies in 2018. Gen1: 28

Father all set your children free from sicknesses and diseases. Isa 49:24-25

We come against all the killer diseases of Cancer, High BP, Diabetes, hepatitis and other diseases in our nations this year in Jesus name.

Father; Let there be healings for everyone afflicted by any of these diseases in Jesus’ name. Acts 3:3

Father; Let the blood of Jesus cleanse us from all sins and diseases.

We receive grace afresh to walk in holiness; the way of sound health. Exo 15:26

We declare health, comfort and strength to every sick person in the hospitals and hones in Jesus’ name!

Let every plague cease in every community, home and nation in Jesus’ name!

SATURDAY 16th Feb 2019

DAY 37: PRAYER FOR SAFETY ON OUR WAYS

Travelling is becoming a burden these days rather than pleasure because of so many dreadful occurrences on our highways, Forces of darkness has invaded our roads, water ways and airways in perpetuating their evil agenda.

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Father in Jesus, we come against every form of accident in Nigeria and abroad be it air, road or rail etc.

Father in your mercy, safeguard your children from ritualists and kidnappers on our highway (Ps 91:1-2)

Father in your mercy, safeguard your children from accidents on our highway (Ps 91:1-2)

Father, Let every blood sucking demon on our highways be put to Shame this year 2019

Father be a wall of fire round about us against every blood sucking demons on our ways (Zec2:5)

Lord, we decree and declare that in 2019 every journey embarked upon by your children be safe! (Isa3:10)

Father let your angles go with us wherever we go this year in Jesus’ name. Psa121

Father, move our government to repairs, construct road conducive for traffic this year so that the land will be safe for every journey in Jesus’ name!

SUNDAY 17th Feb 2019

DAY 38: PRAYER OF REVIVAL

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Oh Lord keep me from sin and temptation, give me grace to overcome Rev. 3:10

Father remove every spirit of lukewarm in this end time church Rev. 3:15

Father, remove every weight that is weighing your church down in these last days, from fulfilling her mandate. Matt. 28:11

Father deliver us from the spirit of carefree life attitude and set us on fire for your kingdom Luke16:20.

Our Lord we thank you for your fire burning in the life of our father in the Lord and his family. Isa 10:17

Father, renew the strength of all your ministers and workers in our churches Isa. 40:31

Father help me to forever be relevant and never become a man of yesterday. 1Sam 16:1

Father have mercy on me and reverse every irreversible in my life this year. Ezek. 37:1-12

Father, send real labourers into the field to harvest the ripped souls Matt. 9:37

Oh lord, by your power eliminate the weariness in the life of your ministers Ex. 17:12

Our Lord and maker, please remove every hireling among the ministers and replace them with shepherd John 10:12-13

Father, help the church to make the right choices and reset our priorities Luke 10:41

Father give us the grace to be effective in soul winning this year, 2018

Father, help us to be faithful in giving our first fruit, tithes and offering throughout this New Year 2019

Father arise and show yourself mighty on our behalf and on the behalf of our parishes and family members

Father help me to forever be relevant and never become a man of yesterday. 1Sam 16:1

MONDAY 18th Feb 2019

DAY 39: PRAYER AGAINST THE SPIRIT OF FEAR: Text: Ps 91:5. Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; [nor] for the arrow [that] flieth by day; 2 Timothy 1:17, Rom 8:15-16,Ps 23:4.

Father I thank you because you are not the author of confusion, thank you for the revelation of your word through our Daddy G.O

As a member of RCCG, I refuse to fear because God has not given us the spirit of fear.

I bind the spirit of fear in my life in the name of Jesus

I break every evil covenant that has brought or may bring fear to my life in this year in Jesus name.

I command every terror of the night that has brought fear into my life to stop in the name of Jesus

You spirit of fear, lose your hold upon my life and my family in the name of Jesus.

I command all human agents using spirit of fear to terrify me in the day or night to stumble and fall in the name of Jesus

The fear of the unbelievers shall not be my portion this year.

I bind every spirit responsible for fear of tomorrow in my life in the name of Jesus

I close every negative door of fear in my life in Jesus name.

I decree that every sickness, disease, oppression and depression in my life as a result of fear to disappear in Jesus name

As a member of RCCG, I receive my divine boldness as lion in Jesus name.

TUESDAY 19th Feb 2019

DAY 40: PRAYER OF REVIVAL FOR HIDDEN AND THE NEGLECTED MINISTRIES

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Father, help the church to make the right choices and reset our priorities Luke 10:41

Lord open the eyes of Christians to identify in love with those in prisoners and among the held captives by Satan in one situation or other Matt. 25:30

Oh lord, set the heart of the church on aggressive prayers against ungodly character which may hinder of from receiving our miracles. Matt 15:21-28

Father my father, touch the lives of orphans and widows, provide for them, meet then at points of need. Prov. 15:25

Father send help to the children of the needy missionaries

Father; hear the prayers of the poor and the needy in our nations

Father; hear the cry of your children in various refugees camps as a result of war and terrorism

Father; there are those who are in neglected IDP camps, please save their destinies from being truncated by their misfortunes.

WEDNESDAY 20th Feb 2019

DAY 41: PRAYER AGAINST TERRORISM AND EXTREMISMS-Text; Isa 21:15-17

Terrorism has become a household name in most countries nowadays. Taking Life has become so rampant at just no cause.All manner of criminalities are also joined that has make most communities a no go area. Let the Lord intervene, things should not continue this way.

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Oh Lord fight our battles against the evil of terrorism, insurgencies and extremisms

My father cause the wickedness of Boko Haram fighting in Nigeria and against your church to suffer major setbacks this year

Father; You are the man of war, let the sword of the wicked overturn to begin to fight against themselves 2 Chronicles 20:1-30

Jesus, you are the prince of peace; please send peace like a river on all nations of the world John 14:27

Father expose the works of evil, disgrace their acts and frustrate their plans

O God our father; bring to an end the incessant killings of Herdsmen, Boko Haram, Kidnappers, Robbers in Nigeria

Father expose those in government and military that are fueling the fire of terrorism in Nigeria and other nations of the world

Father protect your church from these gates of hell Matt 16:18

THURSDAY 21st Feb 2019

DAY 42: PRAYER FOR YOUTH AND YOUNG ADULTS IN RCCG

Praise and worship

Let us pray for the Youth and young adults in RCCG, that they will be strengthened to mortify the deeds of the flesh. Gal. 17: 21, Col 3:1-17

Let us pray to God for the Youth and young adults in RCCG that they will manifest the fruit of the spirit. Gal. 5:22-23

Let us ask God for the Youth and young adults in RCCG that they will be built according to God specifications. Gen. 6:22, Heb11:17

Let us ask God for a holy, vibrant youth and young adults in RCCG Heb. 12 :14-17

Let us pray that God will expose and expel disgracefully wolves in the coat of sheep from among the Youth and young adults in RCCG. Nehemiah 4:11

Let us ask God for vigilant and battle ready Youth and young adults in RCCG. Nehemiah 4:11

Let us ask God for kingdom oriented Youth and young adults in RCCG. Nehemiah 4:23

Arise oh Lord God of Israel and frustrate the plan of the enemy to breed wolves in the coat of sheep to take over as sheep in this Youth and young adults in RCCG

Have mercy oh Lord and don’t allow your son Pastor E.A. Adeboye to labour in vain over youths in RCCG.

Pray that they will become great, and greater than we their parents in all areas of life.

FRIDAY 22nd Feb 2019

DAY 43: PRAYER AGAINST NATURAL DISASTERS

As a result of the climate change with high global warming implication, It has increase the occurrence of natural disasters across the globe. Flooding, hurricane, earthquake etc are being reported on regular basis. We can do something. Let us pray.

Intense praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Let us pray against fire accident in our homes, offices, markets and anywhere.

Let us ask God to be merciful and stop deaths and destructions of life and properties that can come from earthquakes in this year.

Let us pray that God will make the people wise, to know how to prevent fire accidents

Let us pray against flood disaster all over the world. That God will help those who are homeless victims of flood

Let us pray against every already concluded evil plan to cause death through the activities of gun men all over the world

Let us ask God to help us to prevent any evil plan to waste lives through tornadoes

Let us plead for mercy to God to avert every programmed destruction from the kingdom of darkness through any natural disasters

Let us pray against death and destruction of properties through hurricanes

RCCG Fasting and Prayer Points in 2019

SATURDAY 23rd Feb 2019

DAY 44: PRAYER FOR THE VICTIMS OF DISASTERS

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Let us ask God to comfort all those who are negatively affected through plane crash, earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, flood, fire disaster, and the activities of gun men.

Let us pray for the grace of a fresh start for many people who lost all to , fire, flood , motor accident or plane crash and other disasters

Let us ask for God help for the victims of natural disaster who are disconnected with their families to be re united

Let us pray that God will defend the surviving victims of terrorism and natural disasters

Many of our misfortunes come from our sins, O Lord Have mercy and answer our prayers because of Jesus. Eccl. 9:11

Arise, O Lord, stretch out your hand and deliver us from horrible pits and miry clays. Have mercy and establish your children forever. Psa. 40:2; Ps 125:1

Put a new song in the mouth of your children, O Lord. Psa40:3

Let many praise you because of what you are doing in our lives, O Lord ps. 76:3-5

SUNDAY 24th Feb 2019

DAY 45: PRAYER FOR THE 2019 LET’S-GO-A-FISHING

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Let us give all the glory to God for the reality of the power of resurrection in RCCG mission. Matt. 28:1-4.

Let us thank God for using let’s Go A Fishing program to populate His kingdom. Acts. 2:37-47.

Pray for more strength for Daddy G O and all the Pastors, Ministers and workers, that God will use them mightily this 2019 “lets go a fishing’s”. Deut.33:25; Josh.14:11; 1Chron.29:12; Josh. 14:9.

Let us pray for divine visitation during all 2019 Easter and Christmas lets go a fishing all over the world. Ps.111:9; Ps.113:9-10; Gen.49:25.

Let us pray for unprecedented harvest of soul during this year lets go a fishing

Let us pray that the usual momentum that greets our lets go a fishing programme in the early days will return

Let us pray for committed workers, who are willing to sacrifice by giving themselves wholly for the work of the kingdom

Pray that the soul will be followed up, disciple and remain

MONDAY 25th FEB 2019

DAY 46: PRAYER FOR FULFILLMENT OF PROPHESIES

Prophesies are two edged in nature. i.e. If my people,——-,. -Let us pray for this year prophesies as released by our father in the Lord, that conditions for them to usher us into realm of glory

Prophesies for International scene

And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall prophesy, your old men shall dream dreams, your young men shall see visions: And also upon the servants and upon the handmaids in those days will I pour out my spirit. And I will shew wonders in the heavens and in the earth, blood, and fire, and pillars of smoke. The sun shall be turned into darkness, and the moon into blood, before the great and the terrible day of the LORD come. And it shall come to pass, that whosoever shall call on the name of the LORD shall be delivered: for in mount Zion and in Jerusalem shall be deliverance, as the LORD hath said, and in the remnant whom the LORD shall call. Joel 2:28-32

Sing this song “All over the world, the spirit is moving. All over the world, as the prophet said it should be. All over the world, there is a mighty revelation of the glory of the lord, as the water covers the sea.”

Pray that the Spirit of the lord will come mightily come to convict the righteous of his righteousness and bring judgments upon the wicked people and nations

Individuals: “It is of the LORD’S mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not. They are new every morning: great is thy faithfulness”. Lam. 3:22-23.

Pray according to psa 147:11, That the mercies of the Lord will carry you throughout this year, years to come unto eternity

For RCCG: PRAYERS FOR DIVINE INSURANCE: Read Psalm 91: And pray every verse of this chapter for your protection and your family, the church of God family throughout this year and beyond. Pray for the grace to walk in righteousness, for In righteousness shall ye be established.

Say father! Please, insure my life and family throughout 2019.

Father! Keep me and my family from excruciating heat of affliction and severe evil and hide me under the shadow of your power.

Say to yourself, father! Throughout 2019, rescue me, protect me, set me on a high place, answer me when I call, deliver me from distress, honor me, grant me long life and show me your salvation

TUESDAY 26th Feb 2019

DAY 47: PERSONAL PRAYERS

Praise and worship

Thank God for a new day and for the salvation of your soul

Ask God for help from any area you PERSONALLY need help. Ps. 108:12

Ask God to help you to draw closer to Him in all areas of your Christian living.

Lord, in this month and the throughout this year, grant me favour to have a breakthrough in my prayer life.

O Lord, manipulate all my manipulators and deal with all the enemies of my soul. This month, create in me, a heart and all enablement to become agents of transformation.

O Lord, impact my life with your Life. Uphold me with your free Spirit and strengthen me for the journey ahead.” Isa. 40:29-31

O Lord, accelerate my progress in every aspect of my life.

Let God arise and let all those contending with me be frustrated. Ps. 35:1.Ask God to use you for His glory and be a blessing to healing the sick, raising the dead; open the blind eyes, making the lame to walk, etc. Act: 10:38

Ask God to help you to arise and Shine forth His glory and make you a blessing to the whole world. Gen.12:2-3

Pray that you shall not be barren. Exo 23:26. Ask that God to show all your mockers proof.

Ask God to part every river Jordan before you and remove everything that is blocking the way to your destiny. Matth.7:7

Ask that every curse in your family, town and everywhere change to blessings. Exo. 28:1-1

DAY 48: PRAYER FOR DIVINE ELEVATION: Confessions: Psalm 3: 3, 75:6-7, Numbers 22:7, Deut. 28:13,

PRAYER POINTS

Praise the Lord and thank him to lifting you to great heights Isaiah 60 v 8,ps 103:1-5

Father I am tired of the valley lift me beyond my imagination my God every yoke restricting my elevation by the anointing be broken 1saiah 10v27

This year in the name of Jesus I refuse the spirit of retardation I move into a new glory

I paralyze every strongman of delay and backwardness this year, I receive grace to leap to my green pasture in the name of Jesus.

Let every agent of stagnation working against my elevation be frustrated in the name of Jesus. Isaiah 22v25

Father by your power I receive grace to attain, maximum achievement this year in the name of Jesus.

Oh Lord, give me the confronting authority to achieve effortless results in the name of “Jesus.

I break every curse of unfruitfulness and limitation placed upon my life in the name of Jesus.

Lord, give me divine direction that will propel me to great heights this year in Jesus name.

10. Lord Jesus, give me an excellent spirit.

THURSDAY 28th Feb 2019

DAY 49: THANKSGIVING AND TESTIMONIES -TEXT: Psalm. 66:19-20; Psalm 135:1-3.

CONCLUDING PRAYERS

Appreciate God for answers granted to your all our prayers.

Satisfy any remaining burden in your heart of areas you feel you wanted to remind God, but in faith and with a heart of thanksgiving that the answer will come in the course of the year in God’s own way.

Pray all manners of prayers of thanksgiving and praises for all He has done AND WHAT HE WILL YET DO.

BLESS HIS HOLY NAME. PLEASE, DEDICATE THIS LAST DAY OF FASTING AND PRAYERS TO PRAISE THE LORD VERY INTENSIVELY FOR GRANTING US THE REQUIRED STRENGTH TO REMAIN ON THE GLORIOUS MOUNTAIN