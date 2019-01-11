Prove Your Fitness By Leading 2019 Campaign, CUPP Dares Buhari

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to lead his campaign for the 2019 elections to show he is fit to lead Nigeria.

CUPP’s challenge to Buhari came in via its National Chairman, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, made the call while addressing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has indeed said Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu would do the campaign on his behalf,” Oyinlola noted.

“We do hope that he was misquoted, otherwise, Nigerians should simply ask him to step back from the contest and let his party put Tinubu forward as its candidate.

“President Buhari will go down as the first candidate in history to hire a proxy in a presidential contest. He is the one contesting.

“He should not be afraid to be the one to interface directly with Nigerians.

“We urge the Nigerian people to insist that President Buhari must show that he is fit and able for the nation’s top job by leading his own campaign and by being at the presidential candidates’ debate.”

He added that “Anyone who is afraid to come out and debate shoulder to shoulder with opponents and speak directly to Nigerians is not deserving of the mandate of Nigerians.

“It will be nice to see President Buhari join other candidates in the debate and answer questions on his stewardship so far and what else he has to offer.

“We sincerely look forward to that day.”