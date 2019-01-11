President Buhari Mourns Emir Of Lafia, Alh. Isah Mustapha

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of Alhaji Isah Mustapha Agwai I and to the people of Lafia.

The President, in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, extended heartfelt commiserations to Gov. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura on the demise of the Emir.

He said the late Emir would be fondly remembered for his exemplary leadership and tireless efforts at improving the lives of his people.

President Buhari affirmed that in the course of his remarkable 44 years on the throne, the Emir had devoted himself to championing inter-religious harmony, tolerance, peacebuilding and conflict prevention as well as promoting the role of education in nation building.

While praying Allah to receive the monarch’s soul and grant him peaceful repose, the president also prayed that Allah would grant the people of Lafia a worthy successor.

Concise had reported that Alhaji Mustapha died on Thursday at a Turkish Teaching hospital in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) after a protracted illness.

Recall that the traditional ruler was coronated on May 28, 1974, and only recently celebrated his 44th anniversary on the throne.

The remains of the late Emir will be buried in Lafia, the state capital, on Friday.