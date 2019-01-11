The governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2018 Osun election, Senator Iyiola Omisore, has defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The former deputy governor had entered an alliance with the APC during last year’s Osun governorship poll and urged his supporters to vote for the party’s candidate, Gboyega Oyetola, who emerged winner.

Omisore received Governor Oyetola and his entourage, including the chairman of the APC in the southwest state, Gboyega Famodun, in Ife on Thursday.

The governor and his entourage proceeded to the palace of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, in continuation of his “thank you visits across the state.”

Omisore spoke briefly at the Ooni’s palace, where he said the coalition between SDP and APC was enough to “show where I stand.”

He said, “There is no rumour about where we are and where we are going.

“What the APC chairman in Osun State, Gboyega Famodun said was instructive and correct.

“God made the relationship between me and the APC possible. Osun is one now and Ife remains the source from where all of draws our strength.

“I don’t have to tell anybody that I am with the party. Any wise person should know where I belong.”

Omisore added that his “last support during the rerun Osun elections had given direction that I’m fully with the ruling APC.”

Speaking, Governor Oyetola said his relationship with Omisore was “God’s doing.”

He also said that the resolve between the APC and Omisore to work together was a “good example from our state.”