Nigerians Attack Orezi For Burning Nigeria Currency

Following a posted photo of burnt Nigeria currency by music artiste, Orezi, Nigerians have reacted to acts, calling it an act of disrespect.

Orezi shared the photo as artwork to promote a new single of his on his verified Instagram handle but his creativity was lost on Nigerians.

While some Nigerians were not pleased with his artwork, others praised his creativity, stressing the burning of the Naira note was photoshop.

See reactions:

turblisswealths: You are burning Nigerian currency as if is paper, you will now tell people to respect Nigeria😒😒

official_my_creations_my_joy: But you shouldn’t do that even if it’s art. It means you are abusing our currency, just a suggestion though.

iam_elninoo: @oreziworldwide Artistic or not you dey portray say you dey burn money and it’s a bad message to your fans and young folks out there #fact 💪

snow.bishop: Photoshop.

diplawmatik: I know you are looking for free publicity But you no try on this one. Condemnation and distraction nah him you dey write letter to…so childish. I just pity you.

i.am_sustain: Bruh, just do give away if the money is much to control. There are many that need it nothing like artistic money. Put a smile on the face of your true fans.

dotman.x: Disrespect

diplawmatik: @oreziworldwide you can’t even lie it’s not a real Naira, because I’m a printer and I can’t tell when I see a real Naira note. Honestly, you try for human side and it not even proper on God side.