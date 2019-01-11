Nigerian Newspapers: Top 10 Headlines Today Friday, Jan. 11th, 2019

Good morning Nigeria and welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines today, Friday, Jan. 11th.

Nigerian troops have returned to a strategic town on the shores of Lake Chad, military and civilian sources said on Thursday after Boko Haram attacks forced tens of thousands to flee. Fighters from the self-styled Islamic State West Africa Province overran a naval base and another housing troops from a regional force in and around Baga late last month.

The Academic Staff Union of Universities says it is still in consultations with its members on the possible agreement presented by the Federal Government. The Asuu President, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Abuja.

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is currently hospitalised after slumping on the day he was made Chairman of Buhari’s Campaign Council, former Aviation minister Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged. Fani-Kayode said that the former Lagos State governor always experiences terrible things each time he was given a major role in the APC government.

Following an early hour train derailment on Thursday at Ashade railway crossing Agege, Lagos, the Nigerian Railway Corporation has confirmed that one person died. Jerry Ochi, the Lagos Railway District Manager, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday that the victim died at the NRC hospital at Ebute Meta while receiving treatment.

The Lagos state police command has announced the arrest of 16 suspects in connection to the violence that broke out during a rally organised by the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday, January 8, 2019. Rival factions of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) clashed at the APC rally which was supposed to mark the flag-off of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the party’s Guber candidate’s campaign.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) says the new National Minimum Wage Advisory Committee inaugurated by President Muhammadu Buhari has no bearing to the agreement signed with the Federal Government. Ayuba Wabba, NLC President, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has begun probe of his predecessor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso over alleged diversion of public funds. The governor made this known on Wednesday while inaugurating 12 campaign committees for his second term bid in Kano.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the Igbos to only identify with candidates that have the intention of restructuring Nigeria if voted into power in the 2019 presidential election. The group also said that it did not endorse the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, in the 2019 presidential election.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that successful applicants from its 2018 recruitment exercise have been selected. FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, made this known on Thursday in reaction to the allegations that FRSC carried out “secret recruitment.”

Kada City have won the Nigeria National League (NNL) Super 8 tournament after seeing off Bendel Insurance in the final played on Thursday. Insurance came top in the Southern Conference with and Kada City topping the Northern Conference.

That's the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning.