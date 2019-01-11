Nigerian remained at the 44th position on the first 2019 ranking released by Fifa on Thursday.

According to the latest ranking, which was shared on the website of the world’s football governing body, the Super Eagles are still the fourth best team on the African continent.

The ranking of the African teams has remained static, with Senegal still leading the pack, followed by Tunisia and Morocco. The Congo Democratic Republic is the fifth best team in Africa, according to the Fifa ranking.

On a global scale, Belgium retained its number one spot ahead of World Cup winners, France. Brazil came in at the third position with 1676 points. Croatia came fourth, while England rounded off the world’s list of the top five teams.