Mistura Akinsanya, the daughter of a popular leader of National Union of Road Transport Workers, MC Oluomo, has dispelled the rumored death of her father, saying the NURTW leader is strong and healthy.

Concise News had reported on Tuesday that MC Oluomo was on stabbed in the neck at the All Progressives Congress (APC) rally in Ikeja, Lagos.

And on Thursday, the news of MC Oluomo’s rumored death broke out on social media, causing panic among his followers and NURTW members.

Reacting to the rumor, Mistura, who is currently studying International Business Administration in Estonia, took to her Instagram page to dispel the death rumours trailing her father.

She wrote: “Y’all should stop coming to my DM to with stupid text message. Oluomo is not dead biko.

“And for you idiot saying how can knife penetrate in his body that he doesn’t have charm, go ask Google for that don’t come to my DM for meaningless questions. Oluomo is not dead. My daddy is strong and healthy.”