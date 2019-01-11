MC Oluomo: 'Seigo' Denies Involvement In Attack At Lagos APC Rally

A leader of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Mustapha Adekunle aka Seigo, has denied involvement in the Lagos All Progressives Congress (APC) violence.

Concise News understands that there was violence during the APC governorship campaign on Tuesday with three persons alleged said to have died.

Also, a leader of the NURTW, MC Oluomo, was stabbed and is getting treatment at a hospital with the Police declaring Seigo wanted in connection with the violence.

However, while speaking with the media on Thursday, Seigo said, “I don’t have anything to do with the clash at the rally.

“I went there like any other member of the union to show solidarity and give support to the governorship candidate.

“Police should investigate the matter properly before coming to conclusion. I was not involved in the clash.”