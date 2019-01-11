Popular leader of the National Union of Transport Workers (NURTW), Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo, may be flown abroad for further treatment.

Concise News had reported that MC Oluomo and three journalists were among the people injured at the inauguration of the All Progressives Congress campaign at the Sky Power Ground, Ikeja, on Tuesday.

It was gathered that no fewer than three police vans were keeping guard at the Eko Hospital where MC Oluomo is being treated after he was stabbed with a poisoned knife.

Politicians of different calibre were said to have visited the hospital, as security operatives screen everyone going in to see him, Concise News learned.

According to the Punch, a close aide of the union leader, on Thursday, said MC Oluomo would travel any time soon as plans had been concluded for his treatment by a specialist in the United States where he is a citizen.

The aide said, “He was stabbed in the neck and by the side with what they call makanje (poisoned knife). He is a citizen of the United States, so there cannot be any problem with his medical treatment abroad. In fact, he will be flown out in a few days for better medical care. Contrary to what they are saying, Baba (MC Oluomo) is not dead.”