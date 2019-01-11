The senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye has been reportedly whisked away by masked policemen who stormed the Police Clinic in Garki, Abuja.

Concise News learned a source close to the family affirmed the incidence, saying that the lawmaker was taken to a DSS medical centre in Abuja.

According to the source, the Senator’s relatives are troubled about his health, especially because the parliamentarian has refused to be admitted at the DSS medical facility.

It remains unclear why Dino Melaye was taken away from the police clinic.

Another source said that Melaye was taken to Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, for interrogation over the alleged shooting of Sgt. Danjuma Aliu by suspected political thugs of the lawmaker in Kogi.

It was learned that the whisking away of Melaye was carried out around 2:15 pm in commando style.

The lawmaker had barricaded himself in his house in Maitama, Abuja, for eight days, vowing never to give himself up for arrest after the Police laid siege on his Abuja residence.

Melaye, who has been having a running battle with the Force, was rushed to the clinic for medical attention after he slumped last Friday.

As at the time of filing this report, the Force PPRO, Abuja, Jimoh Moshood, has not responded to the transfer of Melaye to Kogi State.