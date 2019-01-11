Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Buruji Kashamu, has pledged his loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of next month’s elections.

The senator also directed all his supporters to work with the Ogun State PDP governorship candidate, Hon. Ladi Adebutu.

Recall that Senator Kashamu and the member of the House of Representatives, Adebutu had been locked in a supremacy battle over the control of the state party structure and the Ogun State PDP governorship ticket.

In a statement he personally issued on Thursday, Kashamu said it was better for the contending groups to work and win together in the overall interest of the party.

“It is true we are in court. But, we are hopeful that the issues will be resolved sooner than later.

“However, in the overall interest of the party, it is better and wiser for us to work together as members of the same family pending the resolution of the issues in court.

“Let us put aside our ego, prejudices and personal interests, and work together for the party – in the hope that whoever carries the day will work for the party, its members and the generality of the people.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that I wish to formally and publicly urge all my leaders, elders and supporters to work with the Lado group within the Ogun State chapter of the PDP ahead of February 16 and March 2, 2019 elections,” Kashamu said.