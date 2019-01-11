Citizens of America has blasted Nigerian singer, Jaywon for regarding R.Kelly as King in his birthday wish for the “You Saved Me” crooner.

The singer has been going through a lot of crisis lately which has made his daughter refer to him as a monster, despite this, today being his birthday, the Nigerian songwriter through 50cent’s Instagram page, paid him some respect.

50Cent posted a video of R.Kelly performing at a club on his birthday amidst the backlash which followed the documentary “Surviving R Kelly”, with the caption; ”At the club and got b*tches somewhere shitting in buckets”

Jaywon who is apparently a fan of R.Kelly took to the comment section and wrote; “Happy birthday King @rkelly. King forever.”

Other users in the post, who considered his post rather insensitive, called him out, labelling him as a paedophile for supporting R.Kelly.