Eminent Persons’ Forum, Kano State chapter, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the tenure of the Inspector General of police, Ibrahim Idris.

The Chairman, Amb. Mukhtar Gashash, made the call at a press conference when he led a delegation of NGO’s, CSOs and CLO’s in Kano on Thursday.

According to him, in view of the achievements he recorded, the group said the call was necessary and to push forward the general interest of providing security of lives and properties in the country.

“We appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari, the Nigeria Police Council and the National Assembly to consider and approve the extention of the tenure of the current Inspector General of Police, “he said.

Gashash added that IGP Ibrahim Idris has brought tremendous achievement to the NPF and development as the country Chief of Police.

“Inculcation of discipline, zero tolerance to corruption, promoting rule of law ,professionalism, safety and security of the Nation among others as envisaged in his fashioned concept “Our Creed”

“Establishment of his Eminent persons forum at National, State and local government levels with a view to consolidate members of the communities into the policing matters”

“The IGP was able to ensure successful conducts of Governorship and re-run elections in various states such as Edo, Ondo, Anambra, Rivers and Kogi, among others.

“He also ensured Prompt prosecution of electoral offenders arrested during various elections.

“Conveying of National security summit to look and proffer solution into rampant cases of farmers/pastoralist clashes, kidnapping and other forms of crimes in the country”, he said.