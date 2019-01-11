Ace Nollywood actress and producer, Genevieve Nnaji, has sold her recently released movie “Lionheart” to movie site, Netflix, at N1,385,100,000($3.8 million).

Following this development, this has made the actress become the first Nollywood billionaire.

The Netflix movie which as everyone buzzing as definitely brought the spotlight to Nigeria.

The Nigerian actress, film producer and director took to Instagram to appreciate the support for Lion Heart, saying, “Thank you, everyone, for accepting @lionheartthemovie into your homes and your hearts. Worldwide. This is how we change the narrative. ogether.

Let us continue to bridge the gap.”

Recall concise had reported that Genevieve’s movie was not accepted in Cinemas due to alleged industry controversies.

Statement from the ‘Lion Heart’s team alleged that the “powers that be” (distribution companies) have refused to show the movie in their cinemas.

The statement further alleged that one of the major distributors, who had agreed to show the movie, backed out of the deal after being “arm-twisted”.