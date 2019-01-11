Falz Releases First Musical Single For 2019, 'Talk' (Video)

Nigerian Veteran singer and rapper, Folarin Falana, popularly known as Falz, has released a socio-conscious musical single titled “Talk.”

Recall the singer had undergone crisis over controversial visuals for ‘This is Nigeria’ released in 2018, which kicked off a lot of conversations around the state of the nation.

In “Talk” which came out with its visual, the multi-award winning singer was seen appearing multiple times in legal gown and wig, talking about the political ups and down facing the country.

Also, in the music, Falz called on the youths to be wary of greedy politicians.

The video which was directed by Prodigeezy themed a video game format sees Falz driving around town alongside his guys while different scenes relating to the lyrics played out.

The singer is set to release his next album come January 15, 2109.

See video