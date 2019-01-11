The Presidential candidate of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili has promised to implement the 2005 Electricity Reform Act and fix the country’s power if elected President.

Ezekwesili made the pledge on Thursday when she took her presidential campaign to Nyanya market in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

She said: “With an Oby Ezekwesili as the President of this country, the Electricity Power Act will be fully implemented. The next thing you will see is that power sector in Nigeria will reflect the kind of progress we have seen in the telecom sector.”

According to her, the failure of previous governments to implement the Act was responsible for the failure of the power sector that has taken negative effects on business in the country.

“The policies and legislation for the power sector were in 2003. In 2005, we had the same policies and legislation to enable the change of the power sector. The subsequent governments should have continued with the full implementation of those policies and legislation

“They didn’t but decided to reverse it back to where the government is the one and the only thing that wants to decide everything in the power sector. That is why it crippled the performance of that sector,” she added.