Explosion Rocks Cross River With Many Burnt To Death (Photos)

Several lives have been lost in Cross River state after a petroleum tanker went in flames at Odukpani Local Government Area of the state.

The incident took place as some of the residents were scooping fuel from a fallen petroleum tanker.

Channels TV reports that the tanker, laden with PMS and heading outside the state capital, lost control towards the Federal Housing Estate along the Odukpani axis of the highway and fell off.

Many persons then rushed down to the scene and started scooping the PMS, leading to an explosion that left many burnt beyond recognition.

Some of the victims were said to have gotten third-degree injuries and were rushed to the University of Calabar Teaching Hospital.

The authorities have not made an official statement on the matter with the number of people dead yet to be revealed.

See photos from the explosion below: