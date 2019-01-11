Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Paul Pogba is fit for Manchester United’s clash with Tottenham on Sunday.

The midfielder suffered a knock in United’s 2-0 win over Newcastle at St James’ Park and was missing from their matchday squad for Saturday’s 2-0 victory over Reading in the FA Cup.

He received treatment for the injury before flying out to Dubai to meet the rest of the squad for their training camp.

“He looked okay towards the end so he will be fit,” Solskjaer confirmed in his pre-match news conference after arriving back in Manchester.

“He did have some problems but he came through the last couple of sessions well so he should be okay.”

Solskjaer also gave an injury update on Marcos Rojo, who has returned to his native Argentina with his recovery taking longer than expected.

“He has gone back to Argentina for a while with his injury,” Solskjaer said. “How long is a piece of rope? Mentally for him it was important to get away and then come back fresh again.