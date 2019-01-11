EPL: Chelsea Star Fabregas Signs For Monaco (See Fee)

Chelsea star, Cesc Fabregas, has signed for Monaco in a three-and-half-year deal valued at £10 million ($12.8m) on Friday.

Fabregas, 31, will play a key role in helping the side avoid relegation and will also reunite with a former Arsenal teammate and friend, Thierry Henry, who is the coach at Stade Louis II.

“It is a great pleasure to join AS Monaco, a new project for me,” Fabregas said in a statement.

“The group is quality with young players and a young coach. I’m here to help the team.

“I’m looking forward to starting, we have a great match to play in Marseille on Sunday. I am very excited.”